Today’s Headlines: I never said I will run for office in 2027 -Obi; UK hikes visa fees for Nigerians, others

I never said I will run for office in 2027 – Peter Obi

Photo Credit: PM

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, has debunked reports claiming he hinted at becoming Nigeria’s president in 2027.

Obi, who is still in court to challenge the result of the 2023 election that produced Bola Tinubu as president, labelled the reports fake.

He noted that he also did not comment on the prospective appointees into the Federal Government.

Speaking on Saturday, Mr. Obi said: “I have noticed with dismay, an emerging pattern where fake media reports and news items are predicated on interviews and press remarks I never granted. Two recent instances relate to my saying that I am looking forward to running for office in 2027 on a supposed Arise TV interview that never took place.

UK hikes visa fees for Nigerians, others

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The United Kingdom has announced that it is set to increase visa application fees for foreigners, including Nigerians seeking to migrate to the European country to live and work.

UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, who made this known during a press conference at Downing Street, added that the Immigration Health Surcharge, a fee paid by foreigners to access the country’s National Health Scheme, would also increase significantly.

Sunak explained that the hike became necessary in order to raise the money to pay public sector workers more without resorting to borrowing, which he said would only fuel inflation.

Instead he said a combination of higher fees for foreigners hoping to move to the UK would cover the cost of pay rises.

Federal Govt Files Charges Against Emefiele

Photo Credit: Leadership

The federal government has filed a two-count charge of illegal processions of firearm and ammunition against suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The federal government in the charge sheet, seen by our correspondent, accused Emefiele of possessing a single-barrel shotgun without a licence.

The government maintained that the offences are contrary to section 4 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.

In the second count, the suspended CBN Governor was accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (Cartridges) without a licence, which is contrary to section 8 of the Firearms Act.

The spokesman of the Services (DSS), Dr Peter Afunanya, had on Thursday disclosed in a statement that the agency had charged Emefiele to court following an Abuja High Court ruling.

Zamfara Tribunal: Matawalle present 19 witnesses against gov Lawal-Dare

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Zamfara Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has adjourned sitting to July 19 after the former governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, led 19 witnesses to prove his petition against Governor Dauda Lawal-Dare.

Matawalle, candidate of the All Progressives Congress had approached the tribunal challenging the election of Dare of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Petitioner said the March 18, 2023 election was flawed with irregularities and sought the tribunal to declare him the winner of the said election having scored the majority of lawful votes.

He also prayed the tribunal to mandate the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue him a new certificate of return.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, the petitioner’s lead counsel, Mr Usman Sule SAN, led the 19th witness, Dr Ahmad Kainuwa, who is the Returning Officer of Maradun Local Government Area during the governorship election.

Kainuwa identified the result sheet he collated from the ward collation officers he supervised which was part of the exhibits in evidence and told the tribunal that INEC asked him not to present it but rather announce the result generated from the INEC server.

Photo Credit || Google

Macrrio (

)