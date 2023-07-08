Today’s Headlines: I never said Atiku would win 2023 election, I only said he’s God’s choice – Ayodele; Oil price rises to $77 a barrel

Primate Elijah Ayodele: I never said Atiku would win presidential election, I only said he’s God’s choice

Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has denied predicting that former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar would win the February 25 presidential election.

The cleric clarified that he only stated that Atiku was God’s choice but added that Nigerians might not vote for God’s choice.

He also insisted that peace would elude the South-East of Nigeria until the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is released.

While warning Nigerians to brace up for more challenging times ahead, Primate Ayodele said the sudden removal of fuel subsidy would cause more pain and hardship to the masses.

“The consequences of the removal of the fuel will cause hardship. They should have removed it technically, so that it would not affect the people that badly. But they removed it and this will affect Tinubu’s government. It is going to cause more hardship than what we were experiencing before,” he said.

Oil price rises to $77 a barrel

Oil prices rose marginally on Friday amid supply concerns in the global oil market.

Brent crude rose by 1.7 percent to reach $77 a barrel — the first time since May 24.

The US West Texas Intermediate crude, meanwhile, gained two percent to hit $73 a barrel.

Earlier in the week, Saudi Arabia and Russia announced fresh production cuts.

Mmesoma Admits To Result Forgery

Embattled Anambra candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme has finally admitted to a panel of independent investigators set up by the Anambra State Government that she forged her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results, The PUNCH reports.

In the report made available to Journalists in Abuja by the spokesperson of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Dr, Fabian Benjamin, the panel noted that Mmesoma did not give any reason for the forgery.

“In Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma’s submission, she owned up in the presence of her principal, and the Education Secretary that the narration by the JAMB officials was a true and correct description of what transpired. She also admitted to have given a manipulated result by herself unaided, using the same phone Artel Number.

“According to her, she proceeded to the cybercafé (Prisca Global Computers, Uruagu, Nnewi) where she printed the results she had manipulated. The Committee tried to find out the motive behind her action, but Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma said NOTHING.

In their own submissions, the Principal Anglican Girls’Secondary school, Uruagu Nnewi, and the Education Secretary – Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) expressed shock at what transpired where in their presence, Mmesoma admitted having manipulated her UTME results, deceiving the school, her immediate family and the State Government.”

Igbo, Northerners Invested In Lagos– Iwuanyanwu

The President-General of Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has said the Igbo invested a lot in Lagos State.

Iwuanyanwu said Lagos is what it is due to the investment of tribes like the Igbo and the Northerners.

The Igbo residents in Lagos have been facing issues since the presidential election in February, 2023.

This led to the Igbo accusing the state government of vendetta due to the outcome of the presidential election.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has met with his counterpart from Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and some Igbo elders.

However, Iwuanyanwu has said Igbos have contributed to the economy of Lagos State.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, Iwuanyanwu said: “We have not come to preach a sermon that God gave us the land in Lagos. We paid for it. People from Igboland have not only developed lands, they have built houses.

