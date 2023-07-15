Today’s Headlines: I Never Granted Interview Saying I’ll Run In 2027- Obi, Tinubu Departs Abuja to Nairobi for AU meeting

I Never Granted Interview Saying I’ll Run In 2027- Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi, says he did not grant a media interview suggesting that he will run for the office of the President in 2027.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, the former Anambra State governor lamented “an emerging pattern where fake media reports”.

Obi said the supposed interview never took place.

Tinubu Departs Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has departed Abuja for Nairobi, Kenya, where he will join other African leaders for the 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union.

He was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Dele Alake, his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy.

Tinubu will attend the meeting in his dual capacity as the President of Nigeria and the newly appointed Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States.

Shina Peller Urges Tinubu To Provide More Palliatives For Nigerians

A former member of the House of Representatives, who represented the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal constituency, has urged President Bola Tinubu to provide more palliatives to the citizens to cushion the impact of the petrol subsidy removal.

Tinubu had asked the National Assembly to approve an $800 million loan to ease people’s hardship.

He added that when the loan is granted, the sum of N8,000 will be transferred monthly to the bank accounts of 12 million poor and low-income households for six months.

Appoint FCT Indigene As Minister, Reps Tell Tinubu

The House of Representatives has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider an Indigene of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for Appointment as a Minister of the Federal Republic when appointing his cabinet in line with constitutional provisions.

There has been wide agitation by the indigenous people of the FCT for a fair representation in the Federal Executive Council with the appointment of an indigene as Minister.

