Today’s Headlines: I Never Endorsed Tinubu-Nweke, Wike Accuses Ayu Of Campaigning Against PDP

Photo credit: Punchng

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Enugu, Frank Nweke Jnr., has described news making the round that he endorsed APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as completely false.

Nweke said he never in any interview granted on Friday or before it endorse Tinubu. This is contained in a statement by his Media Campaign Manager, Innocent Dikin, on Friday in Enugu.

Nweke said, “Our attention has been drawn to two news items concocted from the imagination of mischievous individuals and published on some platforms.

Wike accuses Ayu of campaigning against PDP.

Photo credit: The Guardian

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorcha Ayu, indulged in an unpardonable height of anti-party when he campaigned against the party in Kano State by saying “PDP has brought us shame.”

The governor stated that if there is any section of the PDP that has brought shame to the country, it is the national headquarters under Ayu’s leadership and not Rivers State chapter of the party.

Photo credit: Google

flag-off by the Rivers State Campaign Council for Eleme local council that held at Community Secondary School Field, Alode Town, Eleme, yesterday

Banditry/Killings: Masari Inaugurates 13-Man Judicial Commission Of Inquiry.

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

Governor Aminu Bello Ma­sari of Katsina State Fri­day constituted a 13-mem­ber Commission of Inquiry under the leadership of Justice AB Abdullahi, a Judge of the state High Court on the recent Bako­ri/Kankara bandits attack and killings where scores of life were lost.

Àl-Amin Isa, the Direc­tor General New Media to the Governor disclosed this in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Katsina.

According to its terms of reference, the Commis­sion, with all convenient speed has been directed to inquire into, investigate and determine the actual cause or causes of the re­cent banditry killings and attacks in Bakori and Kan­kara communities.

Court of Appeal sacks Abacha’s son as PDP governorship candidate in Kano.

Photo credit” Premium Times

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kano has sacked Mohammed Abacha, the son of the late Nigerian dictator, Sani Abacha, as the governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano.

The court recognised Mr Abacha’s co-contestant, Sadiq Wali, as the PDP’s candidate for the forthcoming general election.

The court on Friday set aside an earlier judgment of a high court that recognised Mr Abacha as the candidate of the opposition party.

In the latest judgement, the Court of Appeal also ordered that Mr Wali, who was earlier recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) remained the authentic governorship candidate of the party in the state.

