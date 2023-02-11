This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: I Never Endorsed Tinubu-Nweke, US Shoots Down High-altitude Object Over Alaska I never endorsed Tinubu — Frank Nweke.

Photo credit: Vanguard News

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Enugu, Frank Nweke Jnr., has described news making the round that he endorsed APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as completely false.

Nweke said he never in any interview granted on Friday or before it endorse Tinubu. This is contained in a statement by his Media Campaign Manager, Innocent Dikin, on Friday in Enugu.

Nweke said, “Our attention has been drawn to two news items concocted from the imagination of mischievous individuals and published on some platforms.

US shoots down ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska.

Photo credit: Punchng

A US fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over Alaska on Friday, the White House said, although it remained unclear what the purpose or origin of the target was.

“The president ordered the military to down the object,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

The incident occurred within the last hour, he said at approximately 1930 GMT.

The object was much smaller than a huge Chinese balloon that crossed the United States last week and was shot down by a US fighter jet off the Atlantic coast on Saturday, Kirby said.The spokesman said it was “roughly the size of a small car” and was flying at about 40,000 feet.

It went down in northern Alaska near the Canadian border and fell in frozen water, making recovery feasible, Kirby said.

“We do expect to be able to recover the debris, since it fell not only within our territorial space, but what we believe is frozen water, so a recovery effort will be made,” he said.

Why we are working for Tinubu, Obasa, others – Campaign Group.

An independent support group for the re-election of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has explained why it is backing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the APC in the forthcoming election. The Obasa Independent Campaign Group (OICG) said the Speaker, who represents Agege Constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, had surpassed expectations in the performance of his legislative duties and as such, deserves reelection.

The group, which held a solidarity walk and road show for the Speaker on Friday, also declared their support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other candidates of the party in Agege.

FG to beef up security on Abuja-Kaduna railway.﻿

Photo credit: Punchng

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, has given assurance that the Federal Government will implement far-reaching, all-round security strategies to ensure the safety of passengers, personnel and assets along the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor and other rail corridors in the country.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers in Abuja, the minister noted that part of the strategies to be adopted is a 24/7 online real-time monitoring of the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor.

Sambo said that a command centre will be set up for the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor to monitor the movement of the train, adding that a monitoring device would also be installed in the train which will enable the train captain to view the rail tracks up to 2 km ahead.

Photo credit: Google

Content created and supplied by: Crownprincess (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Endorsed #TinubuNweke #Shoots #Highaltitude #Object #AlaskaToday’s Headlines: I Never Endorsed Tinubu-Nweke, US Shoots Down High-altitude Object Over Alaska Publish on 2023-02-11 08:37:06