Today’s Headlines: I Never Discussed El-Rufai’s Replacement With Tinubu-Sani, Tinubu Hail Sekoni

Uba Sani: I never discussed el-Rufai’s replacement with Tinubu.

Photo credit: The Cable

Uba Sani, governor of Kaduna state, has denied a trending story on social media that he opposed Nasir el-Rufai’s ministerial nomination from the state.

El-Rufai had been nominated for a ministerial position by President Bola Tinubu but is yet to be cleared by the senate which said there were “adverse” security reports against the former Kaduna governor.

He is said to have met with Tinubu and told him he was no longer interested in being minister and that Jafaru Sani, his former commissioner, should replace him.

Sani, his successor in office, was reported on Saturday to have met Tinubu and rejected Jafaru on the ground that he was a loyalist of el-Rufai.

“The only thing that is true in the story is that I met with the president. Every other thing is false and a conjecture to create friction between me and Mallam (el-Rufai),” the governor told TheCable on Saturday.

“I went to see the president specifically because I was worried by the turn of events. I believe both of them mean well for the country.

Tinubu hails Prof Sekoni at 80

Photo Credit: Dailypost

President Bola Tinubu has hailed renowned Professor of Semiotics and African Literature, Professor Ropo Sekoni, as he turned 80.

In a statement on Saturday by Aguri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media, he acknowledged the important contributions of Sekoni to the restoration of democracy in Nigeria and the global body of knowledge.

“Today, I celebrate and congratulate my friend, comrade and longtime associate, Professor Ropo Sekoni, on his 80th anniversary. Attaining 80 years of age is a wonderful gift from God. I join his family and our mutual friends on this important milestone.

Photo credit: Google

Amotekun Arraigns 29 Kindnap Suspects, Others Amid Tight Security in Ondo.

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

Amid tight security no fewer than 29 crime suspects were on Friday arraigned by Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise known as Amotekun, has arraigned a total of 29 suspects in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Among them, ten were charged with kidnapping while others were brought before the Magistrate’s court for raping, cultism, and illegal possession of firearms among other criminal charges.

The state prosecutor, O.F Akerodolu told the court that the 10 respondents to kidnapping charges are Umaru Ibrahim, Ali Muhammad, Umaru Umaru, Abubakar Ali, Isah Jinadu, Ayuba Matu, Musa Adamu, Abubakar Bello, Isiaku Saliu, and Adamu Abdul.

He said the 10 respondents were arraigned with six-count-charge namely conspiracy, kidnapping, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

The prosecutor further informed the court that some other members of the gang, who allegedly committed the crimes with the respondents between April and June 2023 between Owo and Akure highway, Ago Oyinbo in Akure, Igbatoro/Famuwagun Camp, were still at large.

DHQ dismisses coup request, says military better under democracy.

Photo credit: Punchng

The military high command has frowned on comments requesting the Armed Forces to interfere in the democratic process of the country.

Recent allegations of poor welfare among troops across the services had prompted the comment online.

However, the Defence Headquarters in a statement on Friday night by the Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau described the request as wicked and unpatriotic.

It partly read, “The Defence Headquarters frown at a report being circulated online about welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria. The report’s call on the military to interfere in our democracy is highly unpatriotic, wicked, and an attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria from performing it’s

constitutional responsibilities.”

He added that the DHQ does not joke with the welfare of its personnel, warning that the military should not be instigated against the system of government in place in the country.

Photo credit: Google

