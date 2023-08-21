Today’s Headlines: I Never Banned Isese In Iwo, Only Warned Against Movement Restriction – Oluwo; Tinubu Appoints Niger Delta Minister, Reassigns portfolios

I Never Banned Isese In Iwo–Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abdulrosheed Akabi, on Sunday, denied allegations that he banned Isese celebration in his kingdom.

While he stated that he’s a custodian of the Yoruba culture, the king said he only cautioned against the restriction of movement on people by the traditionalists, adding that “such will not be entertained in my domain.”

“There was never a time I banned Isese in Iwo except imposition of curfew to restrict people’s freedom of movement.”

Oba Akanbi said, “My point is, any deity restricting human movement is anti-progress. It should be done in the bush where no one leaves.

“Oro worshippers in Iwo should change their mode of engagement to exclude restriction of people’s movement. Such will not be entertained in my domain.

“It is banned in Iwoland and that’s it all. Other Oro done in moderation and not placing restrictions on human freedom is permitted. Individuals are free to engage in their family deity as much as people’s freedom is not hindered.”

The King cautioned, “I didn’t ban Isese. I’m an ancient traditional ruler, custodian of Yoruba culture, customs and traditions. I’m a father to all including the traditionalists,” adding that some members of the public “misconstrued” him.

Tinubu Appoints Niger Delta Minister

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Engr. Abubakar Momoh as the Minister of Niger Delta Development.

This was announced in a statement which Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesman, issued on Sunday night.

Niger Delta was missing in the list of ministries that was released last week, triggering mixed reactions.

On Saturday, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) vowed to resist any move to cancel the Ministry.

Falana Demands Bawa’s Release

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana SAN at the weekend demanded for the release of former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, having spent 67 days in the detention of DSS without any charges and trial.

According to Falana, Bawa’s remand order has since expired.

He said Bawa’s detention is against the provisions of section 493 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act(ACJA) 2015, or section 35 of the Constitution of Nigeria to authorise the detention of a criminal suspect for 67 days without trial. Under the Act, the cumulative lifespan of a remand order is 56 days.

He said, ” Sometime last month, I had cause to demand the immediate release of Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from the custody of the State Security Service.

In the alternative, I requested the Federal Government to charge the two detained suspects before a court of competent jurisdiction, if there was evidence that they had committed criminal offences.”

ECOWAS Rejects Niger Junta’s Transition Plan

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has rejected Niger junta’s three-year power transition plan.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musa stated this during an interview with the BBC on Sunday.

Daily Trust reports that General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, had said in a televised broadcast on Saturday night that the army will hand over power to the civilian government within the next three years.

But in the interview Abdel-Fatau Musa said that General Tchiani’s proposal is just a smokescreen for dialogue and diplomacy.

Earlier Saturday former Military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), led a delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Niger in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to reach a peaceful solution with the Niger junta.

The delegation met with Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine who received them at the airport and led them to the presidential palace.

They later met with the ousted Niger’s president Mohamed Bazoum, after meeting General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the junta.

It was the first peace talk led by Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar that ECOWAS activated its standby force.

It said Niger junta had ignored the ultimatum to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum.

