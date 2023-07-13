Today’s Headlines: I knew Buhari would not do well as president, Tinubu Calls For Patience

I knew Buhari would not do well as president –Yakasai

Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai has lauded the steps taken by President Bola Tinubu to retrieve the economy from total collapse while confessing that he never expected former President Muhammad Buhari to do well. The Second Republic politician spoke on the ongoing demolition of properties by the government of Kano State among other national issues.

A few days ago, we crossed the first one month of Tinubu as Nigeria’s President. You have been one of his key promoters. What is your assessment of his performance so far?

From all indications, not only me but most Nigerians seem to be happy with the new administration and the way it has been handling things. I think everybody is assured that the major problem of the country would be tackled under Tinubu Presidency. I believe that he is committed and that the difference between him and others, especially the past administration is that he is a politician. He also has a plan; he is not just in power by chance. He has a plan and he is now in the position to implement his plan. I am happy with the way he is handling issues so far. It is certainly reassuring to everybody in the country.

The excruciating hardship occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy; is it one of the things that Nigerians are happy about by your fair assessment?

It is too early to decide what the attitude of Nigerians is to the removal of the subsidy. You should honestly look at it from its benefits to the nation. The subsidy was originally intended to benefit the common man. But in the end, it was not the common man that was benefitting from the subsidy. Other people were. Very rich people were benefitting from the subsidy and defrauding Nigeria. With the removal of the subsidy, the money that was intended for the common man and which other people were benefitting from would now be available for the Federal Government to tackle other pressing problems affecting the common man- developmental issues and constructions among others.

Against the backdrop of the removal of fuel subsidy, President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to be patient, promising that he will come up with palliatives to assuage the sufferings.

The Chairman of the class of 1999 Governors, Lucky Igbinedion of Edo State, conveyed the President’s message after a closed-door meeting of the class of 1999 Governors, in the Council Chamber at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

Addressing State House correspondents, the former governor, who expressed the President’s dream to foster a better nation, asserted that the issue of subsidy is gone forever, expressing the belief that the situation will soon normalise.

The group’s chairman further underlined that all hands be on deck to foster a greater nation, particularly as the issues are beyond party politics.

Presiding pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Ona Iwa-Mimo, Iwaro Oka Akoko in Ondo State, Friday Okeneji, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by an Akure Magistrate’s Court for stealing chemicals worth N130,000.

Okeneji was said to have committed the offence on July 2, at Iwaro Oka Akoko.

Police parade 53 suspects in Imo

The Imo State Police Command on Wednesday paraded 53 suspects on various crimes in Imo state, at the command’s headquarters in Owerri.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, stated this to newsmen in Owerri, while parading the suspects.

The police said the suspects were arrested because of the operational strategies the command introduced.

According to the police, “Imo State Police Command has continued to roll out workable administrative and operational strategies aimed at discharging the Constitutional mandate of the Force and providing a security atmosphere for socio-economic activities to thrive in the State.

“These strategies have proven to be effective as I parade before you today a total of 53 suspects, largely males with just 2 females. These are suspects that were, evidentially linked with various Criminal cases ranging from Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, Murder, Defilement, Kidnapping, Child Trafficking, IPOB/ESN terrorism activities, Unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, Receiving of Stolen Properties, and Car Snatching and Vandalization of NEPA cables.”

