Today’s Headlines: I knew Buhari Would Not Do Well As Pres–Tanko;Savings’ll Benefit Nigerians–Tinubu

I knew Buhari Would Not Do Well As President –Yakasai

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai has lauded the steps taken by President Bola Tinubu to retrieve the economy from total collapse while confessing that he never expected former President Muhammad Buhari to do well. The Second Republic politician spoke on the ongoing demolition of properties by the government of Kano State among other national issues.

A few days ago, we crossed the first one month of Tinubu as Nigeria’s President. You have been one of his key promoters. What is your assessment of his performance so far?

From all indications, not only me but most Nigerians seem to be happy with the new administration and the way it has been handling things. I think everybody is assured that the major problem of the country would be tackled under Tinubu Presidency. I believe that he is committed and that the difference between him and others, especially the past administration is that he is a politician. He also has a plan; he is not just in power by chance. He has a plan and he is now in the position to implement his plan. I am happy with the way he is handling issues so far. It is certainly reassuring to everybody in the country.

Fuel Subsidy Removal:Savings’ll Benefit Nigerians–Tinubu

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, admitted that he is aware Nigerians are suffering from the removal of fuel subsidy but assured the savings will benefit all Nigerians.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to returning Nigeria to the path of greatness, but appealed to citizens to see the current harsh times as a form of labour before child birth.

President Tinubu, in a meeting with the Class of 1999 Governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, re-echoed his commitment to Nigeria’s greatness and appeal for support.

In a meeting with oil and gas operators in February, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mele Kyari, had stated that the country spends N400 billion monthly on fuel subsidies.

President Tinubu had, during his inaugural speech on May 29, announced the removal of fuel subsidy, which translates to market forces determining the prices of petroleum products in the country.

The removal immediately increased the price of petrol from N195 to N540 per litre. Proponents of subsidy removal said the action would free funds for other critical interventions in education, health, agriculture, roads and transport, among others.

Photo Credit:Google

After Obasanjo’s Revelation, Atiku Can’t labels Me Corrupt–Ortom

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Immediate-past governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, says former Vice President Atiku Abubakar lacks the moral grounds to accuse him of corruption after what former President Olusegun Obasanjo had written about him (Atiku).

Ortom also described Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last general elections, as the first presidential candidate in the country to be rejected by key party stakeholders.

The ex-Benue governor was reacting to a statement by Atiku’s media aide, Phrank Shaibu, accusing him and other G-5 governors of seeking favours from the ruling All Progressives Congress to evade prosecution.

Atiku’s aide had also declared that “Ortom was one of the worst governors in the history of Nigeria. His case file at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is bulky, and he was recently invited but released because of Wike’s intervention.”

Responding, Ortom said, “Atiku is angry because Governor Ortom and his colleagues in the G-5 refused to be used by him as ‘Special Purpose Vehicles’ to circumvent and thwart the resolve of Nigerians to produce a President from the southern region.

“The former Vice President’s diatribe against Ortom can therefore be understood as the manifestation of frustration for losing the 2023 elections. His failure to humble himself and unite the PDP, opting to remain haughty even when the signals were clear that he was heading for defeat, summarised his performance in the last election.

Court sends two ‘pickers’ to jail over money laundering in Benin

The Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo state, has sentenced the duo of Amadi Amos Obazee and Presley Oteigbe Ibadin to jail for fraud.

The agency disclosed this in a statement its official Twitter handle on Wednesday, stating that Justice C.A. Obiozor had convicted the duo on Monday.

The defendants were arraigned by the Commission’s Headquarters on a six-count charge bordering on money laundering.

The duo were said to have aided in the laundering of over a billion naira which are proceeds of crime for Queen Osifo and Innocent Moura Chukwubuzor, two Nigerians based in France.

One of the charges against Obazee reads, “that you, Amadin Amos Obazee (aka Osazuwa) between 2016 and 2019 in Benin City, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court directly took possession of the total sum of N1, 141,410.620.00 which sum you knew.

Confaamnews (

)