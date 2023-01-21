Today’s Headlines: I Have Personal Issues With Atiku — Ortom, Buhari to Commission Projects In Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I‘ve Personal Issues With Atiku—Ortom

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has revealed that aside from the general issues which the G-5 Governors have against the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, he has a personal one against the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Vanguard

Ortom who spoke to reporters, on Thursday noted that politics was a game of interests and that as governor of Benue State, his interest and driving force was the safety and well-being of the people of the state. According to him, any candidate whose interest clashes with that of the Benue people cannot enjoy his support or that of the citizens and residents of the state. Ortom said, “Apart from the G5, I’ve had personal issues with the presidential candidate of our party.

“He has turned a blind eye to the sufferings and the plight of my people who elected me. I have cried for more than six years about the carnage, the frustration I have, and the terrorist activities of Fulani herdsmen, only for our candidate to go to Kaduna and say that he is a Fulani man, so, I should not complain when they are killing my people? This is unfair to me. “So, for me, there are options in politics. I can decide to sit back and also turn a blind eye and not do anything at all.

Buhari to commission projects in Lagos on January 23, 24

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to be in Lagos on a two-day working visit to commission projects in the state.

Source: The Cable

At the test run of the first phase of the blue line rail project on December 21, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos, said Buhari would commission the first phase of the project (Marina to Mile 2) in January 2023, and also flag off construction of phase two (Mile 2 to Okokomaiko).

Jubril Gawat, senior special assistant to the governor on new media, announced on Friday that the president will visit the state on January 23 and 24 for the commissioning of several “legacy projects”. Gawat said the projects include the Lekki deep sea port, the blue line rail project designed to run from Mile 2 (on the mainland) to Marina, 32-Metric tons Lagos Rice Mill, Imota, and 18.75km Eleko to Epe T Junction express road.

2023 census cannot be manipulated – NPC boss

As the National Population Commission, NPC makes final preparations for the conduct of the 2023 population census, the Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Isa Kwara, has assured of a credible exercise that cannot be manipulated.

Source: Vanguard

The Chairman also said the census will hold from March 29 to April 1, 2023. He said that a portal has been opened for young Nigerians to apply as ad-hoc staff and that it has started training for the facilitators. According to him, recruitment of the ad-hoc staff is locally based as they are to be recruited from the localities they reside in and carry out their livelihood.

﻿The NPC Chairman, who briefed State House correspondents after having an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the exercise will be different from the previous ones marred by controversies as it will be conducted with high-end technology.

Keyamo demands Atiku’s prosecution

The Spokesman for the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, Festus Keyamo, has filed a suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seeking the arrest of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Punch papers

Keyamo is also asking the Federal High Court to compel the anti-graft agencies to investigate the recent allegations made against Atiku and prosecute him. He joined the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission and Code of Conduct Bureau in the suit after the 72-hour ultimatum he gave in a letter dated January 16, addressed to the chairman of EFCC, ICPC and CCB elapsed.

In the letter, the senior advocate had demanded the arrest and prosecution of Atiku over alleged offenses against the code of conduct for public officers, money laundering, criminal breach of trust, and criminal misappropriation and conspiracy. This followed the controversial videos released some weeks ago by a former aide of Atiku, Michael Achimugu, who claimed that between 1999 and 2007 when Atiku was vice president, he conspired with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to rip off the country using what he termed “Special Purpose Vehicles.”

