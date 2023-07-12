Today’s Headlines: I Have No Rift With Tinubu Despite Supporting Lawan – Abdullahi Adamu; Osinbajo Gets New Appointment

I have no rift with Tinubu despite supporting Lawan – APC chairman Adamu

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said that he has never had any rift with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adamu disclosed on Tuesday this while speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday.

He said that he supported the former Senate president Ahmad Lawan in the APC presidential primaries, but won the February 25 presidential election for Tinubu.

“At least, we led this party to success, we can’t wished that away. We as APC produced him (Tinubu) and I have had the privilege of leading that,” Adamu said.

“For your information, I’ve enjoyed a good working relationship with President Ahmed Tinubu GCFR since he was inaugurated to date.

“In fact, since his election, there’s nothing I’ve gone to him to talk about that I didn’t get his attention or didn’t share my thoughts effectively with him.

“So, these are people, who are just trading gossips and trying to create bad blood between me and my president. He is more than that.

“He is the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am privileged to be the Chairman of the ruling party today.

Former Vice President Osinbajo gets new appointment

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has been appointed Global Advisor to the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).

While announcing the appointment on its Twitter on Tuesday, the organisation wrote: “The @EnergyAlliance is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nigeria former VP, HE @ProfOsinbajo, as a Global Advisor, guiding our mission to accelerate #cleanenergy deployment in emerging economies.”

Osinbajo also confirmed his appointment in a series of tweets on his official handle Tuesday evening.

Photo Credit: Google

Expressing his excitement he wrote: “I’m excited to announce that I have been appointed Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet @EnergyAlliance

“Together, we will work to unlock capital flows into the clean energy sector and boost Africa’s share in the global carbon market through #ACMI.”

2023 polls aftermath: PDP faces survival threat

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, once acclaimed largest political party in Africa, remains disunited months after the recently concluded general elections.

Prior to the 2023 polls, the party was already standing on a shaky note, and losing the presidential election appears to have put the final nail in the coffin.

At the return of democracy in 1999, the PDP not only controlled the nation’s presidential seat, but dominated in both chambers of the National Assembly. This was the scenario until 2015 when the All Progressives Congress, APC, staged an upset following a merger of different parties.

Tinubu Administration Committed To Girl-child Education – Shettima

Photo Credit: Leadership

President Bola Tinubu remains fully committed to issues of girl-child education and gender empowerment and will promote same in the policies and programmes of the Federal Government under his watch, according to the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

The Vice President stated this in his remarks on Wednesday when he received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, a delegation from the United Nations led by the UN Deputy Secretary-General (UNDSG) and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, Mrs Amina Mohammed.

She was accompanied on the visit by the Co-Founder Malala Fund, Ms. Malala Yousafzai and other officials.

Sen. Shettima reiterated President Tinubu’s commitment to issues of education and empowerment of women, noting that “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is fully and unequivocally committed to the girl-child education and gender empowerment initiatives.”

Crownprincess (

)