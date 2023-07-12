Today’s Headlines: I have no grudges against Tinubu – Adamu; Declare Obi winner of 2023 polls, as in Uzodinma’s case in 2020 — Ngogbehei begs Court

APC crisis: I’ve no grudges against Tinubu – Abdullahi Adamu

Photo credit: Vanguard

Against the backdrop of the internal wrangling rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said he has no grudges against President Bola Tinubu.

Adamu stated this while speaking in an interview, monitored by our correspondent on Arise Television on Tuesday.

He said, “At least we led this party to success, we can’t wished that away. We as APC produced him (Tinubu) and I have had the privilege of leading that.

“For your information, I’ve enjoyed a good working relationship with President Ahmed Tinubu GCFR since he was inaugurated to date.

“In fact, since his election, there’s nothing I’ve gone to him to talk about that I didn’t get his attention or didn’t share my thoughts effectively with him.

“So, these are people, who are just trading gossips and trying to create bad blood between me and my president. He is more than that. He’s the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am privileged to be the Chairman of the ruling party today.

“And if I don’t accept for any reason, I will not hesitate to walk up to him and say “Mr Prsident sorry, this is my position on certain issues, if he disagrees with me and I disagree with him, we’ll find a way to resolve our differences.”

Recall that the APC chairman had earlier cautioned party chieftains against nursing high expectations of being appointed as ministers by Tinubu, saying everybody can’t be a cabinet member.

Adamu also justified the delay in the unveiling of the President’s ministers and heads of ministries, departments and agencies, saying Tinubu was carrying out an extensive consultation before making an official announcement.

The former Nasarawa State governor stated this at the meeting of the National Working Committee and APC state chairmen at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Monday.

Declare Obi winner of 2023 polls, as in Uzodinma’s case in 2020 — Ngogbehei begs Court

Photo credit: Vanguard

Mr. Marcel Ngogbehei, the Director-General of Good Governance Institute (GGI), and Leader of the Obidient Movement, has urged the courts to declare Peter Obi the winner of the 2023 Presidential Election.

He made the plea, echoing the decision rendered by the Supreme Court in the Imo Governorship election on January 14th, 2020.

Recall that the court recalculated the results after reviewing them and determining significant irregularities in the collation of votes.

Based on this review, the court declared Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the election, despite INEC initially placing him in third place.

According to Ngogbehei, applying the same approach in Obi’s case would prevent additional national expenditure and allete distress.

In a statement from London, on Tuesday, Ngogbehei, also a Sloan Fellow of Strategy and Leadership Management at the London Business School (LBS), based his request on an analysis of the tribunal proceedings, anticipating a judgement that would allow Nigeria to progress.

“It is my expectation that the courts will facilitate our nation’s forward movement by directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to revoke the certificate of return issued to Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, and reassign it to Peter Obi,” Ngogbehei declared.

Ngogbehei further stated that the courts possess the authority to recalculate the election results, similar to the action taken in Imo State, and declare the rightful winner.

He emphasized the importance of this decision, given the advancements in digital technology and the ability to store digital records for decades.

“The circumstances of February 25th, 2023, cannot be erased from our history. The world is closely following the court proceedings in Nigeria, compiling a wealth of digital evidence that will endure for decades. The courts must avoid placing themselves in an unfavorable historical position,” he warned.

Handover Presidency To Me – Ezekwesili Tells Critics

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili has charged members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to hand over the presidency and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to her.

Ezekwesili vowed to tackle the degenerated insecurity in the Southeast and other parts of Nigeria if the presidency is handed over to her.

She vowed to put those behind the insecurity situation in the Southeast to shame.

Tweeting, Ezekwesili wrote: “It appears they have once again conferred on me the Constitutional Duties of the @NGRPresident, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“They do so without handing the office to me so I can urgently, decisively and effectively tackle the degenerate state of insecurity in the South East and other parts of the country and permanently put them to shame for their abysmal failure.

Akpabio, 13 Senators To Earn Over N5.6b Ex-Govs Pension, Benefits

Photo Credit:The Guardian Nigeria

Barring a change of mind by the beneficiaries, no fewer than 14 sitting senators, including the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, will draw pensions and other benefits worth N5.6 billion from their states, for the duration of the 10th Senate.

Except the former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel, who has requested that he be exempted from pension largesse, none of the other 14 senators has publicly recluse from binging on state’s lean resources.

Besides the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), other beneficiaries of ex-governors’ pensions are: Adams Oshiomhole (Edo), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Ibrahim-Hassan Dankwambo (Gombe), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Aliyu Wammako (Sokoto), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe), Danjuma Goje (Gombe) and Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger).

The Guardian investigation revealed that on the average, former governors earn N100 million yearly, including 100 per cent of the basic salary of incumbent governors, which the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) puts at N11.54 million.

Their allowances include furniture, 300 per cent of the annual basic; two brand new vehicles every four years, accommodation anywhere in the country, free medication for the ex-governor and his immediate family; Cooks, Stewards, Utility, Drivers and security.

Photo credit || Google

avage (

)