Today’s Headlines: I Have Escaped 7 Assassination Attempts –Ortom, 2023 Presidency: 22 Days To Go, PDP Accuses Wike Of Working For Tinubu

I Have Escaped 7 Assassination Attempts – Ortom

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has disclosed that since 2017 when the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law was enacted, he has escaped seven assassination attempts on his life.

This is even as Governor Ortom, during a press conference, debunked the insinuations that he has a hand in Akwanaja bombing saying, “Benue State government under my leadership has no hand in the Akwanaja incident.

“Linking me with the bomb attack in Doma, Nasarawa State is the most unfair thing anyone would do to me.”

The governor, who was reacting to a letter written to the president by a group of persons led by the deposed emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi accusing him of being the brain behind the recent killing at Akwanaja, Doma local government area of Nasarawa State a bomb describing the move as a desperate attempt to set him up for hatred, vilification and attacks.

2023 Presidency: 22 Days To Go, PDP Accuses Wike Of Working For Tinubu

The long running infighting in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took another turn yesterday after the party accused the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, of directing his political appointees, local government chairmen and PDP ward leaders to work for the presidential candidate of the rival All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the coming general election.

This is as it said it was “appalling and highly preposterous” for Wike to assume that the PDP and APC could jointly hold an event at the same venue.

Polls: Why INEC must ensure competence, integrity of ad hoc staff—Amadi

AS the 2023 general elections draw nigh, the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure competence and integrity of all ad hoc staff to be deployed during the elections.

This, the group said if the competency and integrity of all ad hoc staff were ascertained, electoral miscalculations and the replica of what happened after the Osun gubernatorial elections would be forestalled.

The group stated that the call was coming on the heels of its observations during the Osun state gubernatorial election, stating that the confusion that plagued the state months after the elections, was as a result of poor handling of the Bimodal Voter Registration System, BVAS, by ad hoc officials of INEC.

Entire Anambra Votes Are Only One Local Government In Kaduna; Peter Obi Is Nollywood Actor — Governor El-Rufai Boasts

El-Rufai dismissed the LP candidate’s chances, saying he (Obi) would not win the presidential election.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has stated that one local government area’s votes will cancel the votes of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi in Anambra State.

Obi, a two-term governor of Anambra, is counting on votes from his home state in the election.

However, in a TVC interview, El-Rufai dismissed the LP candidate’s chances, saying he (Obi) would not win the presidential election.

He said, “Peter Obi win election? Peter Obi is polling one per cent in Sokoto, two per cent in Katsina, five per cent in Kano, this is how the votes are; all states are not equal.

