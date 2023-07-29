Today’s Headlines: I Got Tired Of Fighting For APC Reforms – Lukuman, Ganduje Visits Abdullahi Adamu

Lukman: I got tired of fighting for APC reforms

Former National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman yesterday said he resigned because he got tired of fighting for reforms in the party.

He hinged his exit on the failure to allow constitutional order.

Lukman resigned from the party’s highest administrative organ, the National Working Committee (NWC), on Wednesday.

He said in a statement: “My common explanation is that I am just tired of having to remain in fighting mode, campaigning for the reform of the APC.

“First, it was against the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who was my boss and in many respects my mentor for more than 16 years.

“Not long after, we thought the exit of Comrade Oshiomhole and the whole NWC under his leadership would provide the opportunity to reform the APC and return it to its founding vision of becoming a progressive party.

Former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, visited the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, at his Abuja residence, on Thursday.

Adamu resigned as the party’s national chairman because of alleged internal crisis in the ruling party.

However, Ganduje, has been tipped as his successor.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the coup in the Niger Republic that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum.

TheCable reported that Abdourahamane Tiani, a general and former head of Bazoum’s presidential guard, was declared as Niger’s new head of state.

Bazoum’s presidential guard had held him hostage in the palace on Wednesday, on account of “bad governance and worsening security”.

Some of Bazoum’s supporters took to the streets of Niamey, Niger’s capital, in protests, clashing with those who were in favour of the coup.

