Today’s Headlines: I Gave Up On Nigerian Elections After June 12 Annulment-Pete Edochie, Tribunal: Adebayo advises Obi, Atiku to prepare for 2027

Pete Edochie: I gave up on Nigerian elections after June 12 annulment

Pete Edochie says he gave up on Nigerian elections after the annulment of the June 12 1993 polls.

The actor, in an interview, said he has no lust for partaking in political discussions because they give him no hope.

He told Chude Jideonwo, the media entrepreneur, that the annulled poll is the only credible one Nigeria has had.

Nigeria held a presidential election on June 12, 1993, the first since the 1983 coup ended the second republic.

Tribunal: Adebayo advises Obi, Atiku to prepare for 2027

As Nigerians alongside the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, await the judgment of the Presidential Elections Tribunal Tribunal (PEPT), the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has advised the duo of Atiku and Obi as well as other opposition party members to move on with their lives and start preparing for the 2027 presidential elections.

Adebayo, who handed down the advice on X (@Pres_Adebayo) over the weekend, wanted the petitioners, and indeed, Nigerians to move on, and start preparations for the next general elections in 2027 because, according to him, the petitions were the easiest to dispense by the Tribunal judges since the return of democracy in 1999

He noted that the petitions lacked merit and were poorly presented.

He said: “This year’s election petitions are the easiest to dispense with since 1999. No need for any judicial acrobatics. They fall within clear jurisprudence and well established precedents. Obi/Labour vs Tinubu/INEC will be dismissed in limine; ditto for Atiku/PDP vs Tinubu/INEC. These petitions lack merit and are poorly presented, abysmally unproved and comically argued. The APM’s half-hearted petition is a pre-election mongrel with no pedigree in electoral litigation. The judges are not to blame. All opposition elements should prepare for 2027 elections.”

The Force of Egbesu hails Tinubu on election victory, expresses hope for better Nigeria

A Niger Delta militant group, The Force of Egbesu, has hailed President Bola Tinubu on his emergence as President of Nigeria at the 2023 general elections.

The group, speaking through its leader, Gen. Gbolodi, in a statement issued yesterday, commended Tinubu for a victory well-deserved, noting that Niger Deltans and Nigerians, in general, expected better service delivery from his administration.

The statement reads in part: “We, The Force of Egbesu hereby congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the 2023 general elections in the country.

“We want to state that his victory is well-deserved, as we trust he is capable of moving Nigeria out of the present economic adversity to becoming a robust economy.

“It is on record that The Force of Egbesu does not tolerate wickedness and oppression in any circumstances, as we strive for a better Niger Delta through our agitations.”

Tinubu’s ‘large’ cabinet stokes controversy amid jostle for portfolio

Following the clamour for a slim government and a reduction in the cost of governance, President Bola Tinubu has been asked to implement the recommendations of the Steve Oronsaye Presidential Committee on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies.

Senior lawyers, civil society groups, and other stakeholders, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard, faulted what they described as a large number of ministerial nominees sent to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

They argued that, in the face of dwindling economic fortunes and hardship occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy, Tinubu ought to lead by example by cutting down on the cost of governance starting with reducing the number of ministers and presidential aides.

Meanwhile, the Rule of Law and Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), dismissed the claim that the federal cabinet is too large.

“We don’t think the government is too large because it is not about the largeness of the government but rather prudent management of our resources, I think that is the bottom line”, RULAAC Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, said.

Jostle for the allocation of portfolios by the President after ongoing screening by the Senate appeared to have also begun as a group, Democracy Forever, at the weekend, made a case for young people in the soon-to-be-formed cabinet.

