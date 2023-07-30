Today’s Headlines: I followed gunmen to save many lives – Anambra native doctor,Uzodinma to military: Bring Simon Ekpa to Nigeria to sit-at-home with us.

I followed gunmen to save many lives – Anambra native doctor.

The Anambra native doctor, otherwise, known as Akwa Okuko tiwara ski says he followed the gunmen who kidnapped him to save many lives.

Speaking to friends and well-wishers who thronged his compound shortly after his release, the native doctor said he needed to set records straight in view of erroneous reports trending on social media.

Uzodinma to military: Bring Simon Ekpa to Nigeria to sit-at-home with us.

Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo state, has called for the extradition of Simon Ekpa to Nigeria to also sit-at-home with us.

Uzodinma spoke when he hosted Hassan Dada, the new general officer commanding 82 division, at the government house in Owerri, the state capital.

Kumuyi Charges Youth To Be Resilient, Disciplined.

Pastor William Kumuyi, General Superintendent of Deeper Chris­tian Life Ministry, has charged youth to be resilient and imbibe and practice all-round discipline to achieve their dreams and goals in life.

Kumuyi gave the charge on Saturday in Oke Owode, Ogbo­mosho, Oyo State, while deliv­ering his message at the Impact Academy Programme, entitled, ‘Believing Beyond Limitations of Natural Youth’, with sub-di­visions of the message into three points namely, The Boundaries of Limitations for the Natural Youth; The Breaking of Lim­itations for the Newborn Youth; and the Breakthrough Beyond Limitations as Noble Youth.

Tinubu working on quick recovery of Nigeria’s fortune, Shettima assures Nigerians in Russia.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians that the administration of President Bola Tinubu will implement a swift change to recover all lost fortunes of Nigeria.

Shettima said this late Friday evening in St Petersburg at a forum with some members of the Nigerian community in Russia.

