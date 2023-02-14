Today’s Headlines: I Failed To Clarify Things—Fani-Kayode Admits, Adeleke Meets Osun Lawmakers, Plans To Domesticate Start-Up Act

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Failed To Clarify Things—Fani-Kayode Admits

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday, admitted that he was wrong by failing to clarify things with relevant authorities before making his controversial coup statement.

The Director of Special Projects and New Media for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council was invited by the Department of State Services over a series of tweets he made on Saturday, alleging that some high-ranking military officers met with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, with a view to carrying out a coup.

Reacting to his invitation after he left the DSS headquarters in Abuja, a sober-looking Fani-Kayode told journalists that he could have been more circumspect and handled things differently.

Adeleke Meets Osun Lawmakers, Plans To Domesticate Start-Up Act

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Monday disclosed plans to domesticate Nigeria’s Start-Up Act in the state.

Adeleke, who made the disclosure during a meeting with the state lawmakers, led by the Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, said he would soon submit a bill to the effect to the state lawmakers.

He explained that his administration intended to domesticate the act for easy access to local and international support for youth entrepreneurs in the state.

The governor, who also expressed the belief that the visit would strengthen the bond of partnership between the legislature and the executive arm, commended the open arms of a fellowship from the lawmakers.

Elections: Remove Lagos REC, cancel Oluomo contract, LP urges INEC

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council on Monday says the unholy alliance between the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, is an indication that the country’s electoral umpire is not ready for the forthcoming general election.

This is even as the PCC called of the redeployment of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje, saying his recent statements reeked of sectional bias and partisanship.

The concerns were raised by the Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, on Monday in Abuja.

Election: IG meets DIGs, AIGs, CPs in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Monday, met with strategic managers of the Nigeria Police Force comprising Deputy Inspectors-General of Police and members of the Force Management Team, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, and Commissioners of Police across the nation at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja on the forthcoming general elections.

The conference, which is the first for the year 2023, was targeted at reviewing the internal security of the country and reassessing the NPF’s strategies towards the elections.

Baba tasked the strategic police managers to safeguard the public space for the elections in active synergy with other security agencies.

