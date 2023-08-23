Today’s Headlines: I Don’t Have N300m Bulletproof Car – Wike; Palliatives: Katsina Denies Receiving N5bn from FG

I Don’t Have N300m Bulletproof Car – Wike

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has faulted a report credited to an online blog. Wike in a swift reaction, during his first project tour at the Abuja Metro station stressed that the vehicle was not bulletproof as claimed but a regular SUV.

The minister advised journalists, bloggers, and media outlets to exercise responsible journalism by verifying information from authorized sources before disseminating to the public.

He said that fabricated stories, such as the ones in question, only serve to damage the reputation of respected public figures and create unnecessary anxiety amongst the citizenry.

The minister also faulted a report in a major Nigerian newspaper claiming that he is embarking on a demolition spree targeting 6000 houses across 30 settlements in Abuja as well as the Wadata Plaza. These stories are entirely false and without any basis in reality, he clarified.

Katsina Denies Receiving N5bn from FG

The Katsina State Government Wednesday, refuted a report that it has received N5 billion from the Federal Government as palliatives to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal on its citizens.

The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Mr. Bala Salisu-Zango, while addressing journalists, said the state received only N2 billion from the Federal Government.

He explained that the state government had already used the N2 billion for the procurement of N40,000 bags of rice to be distributed to vulnerable persons in all the polling units in the state.

He assured the people that once the next tranche of the funds is received from the Federal Government, the state government will purchase additional bags of maize and distribute them to the citizens.

Alleged bribery: Ex-minister Diezani to appear in UK court October 2

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, will appear in court in the British capital on October 2 after being charged with bribery offences relating to her time in office, the UK National Crime Agency said on Tuesday.

Recall that earlier this year, British authorities said they had provided evidence to US prosecutors allowing them to recover $53.1 million in assets allegedly linked to her.

Alison-Madueke has been on bail since first being arrested in London in October 2015. Soon after her arrest, her family’s lawyer told AFP she would strongly contest corruption allegations that have dogged her during and after her time in former president Goodluck Jonathan’s government.

She has been linked to a string of money laundering, bribery and asset recovery cases in Nigeria, as well as in Italy and the United States.

Tribunal Reserves Judgment On Ebonyi South Senatorial Election Petition

The petitioners are asking the tribunal to nullify the election of the APC candidate on the grounds that the former governor did not score the majority of valid votes cast in the election.

The petitioners are challenging the declaration of Umahi as winner of the poll on the following grounds: That the APC candidate did not secure the majority of valid votes; That there was over voting in some polling units.

Also that the number of collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in areas where elections were canceled outnumbered the margin of win in the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Though the counsel for the LP, Abdulkareem Ibrahim; and the PDP, Tochukwu Maduka believed that the February 25 National Assembly poll that produce Umahi as senator should be nullified, Roy Umahi, counsel for the ex-governor, who is now Minister of Works, did not believe that the petitioners have been able to prove their case before the tribunal.

