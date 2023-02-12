Today’s Headlines: I Didn’t Send Assassins After Sekibo—Wike, Any Deal With Oluomo Is Illegal—NARTO

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Didn’t Send Assassins After Sekibo—Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described as untrue the claim by the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in the state, Dr Abiye Sekibo, that he (Wike) sponsored an assassination attempt on him.

Source: Punch paper

The governor declared that he had never sponsored assassins against anybody.

Wike spoke at the Rivers East Senatorial District rally of the PDP that held at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, on Saturday.

Photos Credit: Google

He said, “Let me use the opportunity to debunk an allegation that some persons may have made that one Abiye Sekibo said that I sponsored assassination; attempted assassination on his life.

Any Deal With Oluomo Is Illegal—NARTO

The National Association of Road Transport Owners, Lagos State branch, has said the union has enough buses to perform any necessary duty during the forthcoming elections in Lagos State.

Source: Saharareporters

NARTO, in a statement on Saturday, disclosed this while reacting to the Resident Electoral Commission in Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje, who had justified why the Independent National Electoral Commission was working with park managers in the distribution of election materials.

Agbaje had last week said INEC was not working with the former chairman of the defunct National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, but rather working with park managers.

He said, “On the issue of MC Oluomo, the commission is not concerned with Oluomo. We are concerned with the issue of motor park administration in Lagos.

Again, Atiku Promises to Set Aside $10bn to Boost Businesses

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday promised to set aside $10 billion to support business growth across the nation if he becomes Nigeria’s president.

Source: Arise TV

This is as the vice presidential candidate of the party and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, called for total rejection of Muslim-Muslim ticket in the forthcoming presidential election to mitigate religious intolerance and ensure unity in the country.

Speaking at his presidential rally at Umuahia Township Stadium in Abia State, Atiku told a huge crowd of party supporters that businesses in Abia would be among the beneficiaries of the business growth package.

Appeal Court Strikes out Suit Seeking to Disqualify Tinubu

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed an appeal filed by Action Alliance (AA) against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu.

The suit, which also had the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and APC as respondents, sought the disqualification of Tinubu from contesting the 2023 election on the grounds that he forged his University of Chicago certificate.

Source: Arise TV

AA also alleged that Tinubu’s claim of attending Government College, Ibadan is false, contending that he is not qualified to contest for the office of the president.

They prayed the court for “a declaration that by virtue of Sections 224, 23 and 24 of the 1999 Constitution and the constitution of the APC, the office of the president of Nigeria is to be occupied by a man of integrity and impeccable character”.

WaterGo (

)