Today’s Headlines: I Didn’t Obtain N10bn For CCTV Project–Ganduje; 4 Internet Fraudsters Jailed In Benin

I Didn’t Obtain N10bn For CCTV Project–Ganduje

The immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that his administration did not obtain any N10 billion loan for a close circuit television (CCTV) project in the state.

Ganduje, in a statement issued on his behalf on Tuesday by his former Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, described as misleading and untrue a report in some sections of the media that his administration obtained the loan.

The former governor noted that the story, credited to a civil society organisation, was meant to discredit his government by ignorantly calling for an investigation into why the money was not spent on the project.

To this end, Ganduje challenged the group to provide evidence that the N10 billion loan was obtained.

He said: “To further confirm that they are fake, the so-called organisation knew nothing about the project, and the hastiness with which their paymasters want them to be in the media exposes clearly their intent. We, therefore, challenge them to provide evidence for the 10 billion naira loan.”

Ganduje stressed that when the last administration conceived the project, the State Executive Council and the Kano State House of Assembly formally granted approval, bearing in mind the importance of the project in enhancing security in the state.

4 Internet Fraudsters Jailed

The Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City, on Tuesday, convicted and sentenced four persons to jail for internet fraud.

The convicts include a 22-year-old Prince Belebi Koko, Igwe Favour, 22, Destiny Nonso Igwe, 24 and Ojo Jolly, 25.

This followed their arrest for involvement in internet fraud.

The defendants admitted to the crime and were subsequently arraigned on one-count charge of unlawful possession of fraudulent documents by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Upon arraignment, the defendants pleaded guilty to their charges, prompting prosecution counsel, A.S.Bala- Ribah and Al-Amin Abdul Ibrahim to pray the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba convicted and sentenced Favour, Igwe, Koko and Jolly to three years imprisonment with an option of N200,000 as fine.

Sule Raises Alarm Over Influx Of Bandits, Herders Into Nasarawa

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule has raised an alarm over the influx of bandits fleeing security offensives in neighbouring Plateau into some parts of the state.

He disclosed this during the expanded security meeting in Lafia, the state capital.

According to him, intelligence provided by security operatives identified some bandits who fled troubled areas in Mangu local government area of Plateau State, around Mangar and Ambaka areas, in Wamba Local Government Area, as well as in Lafia East development area of Nasarawa State.

We Can’t Survive This, Citizens Tell Tinubu

Motorists and consumer groups yesterday expressed outrage over the 15 percent rise in petrol pump price implemented by oil marketers led by NNPC Limited from N537 per litre to N617.

Checks across the nation’s capital showed that while all NNPC’s retail outlets had adjusted their pumps to reflect the new rate, most stations belonging to major oil marketers were either shut or continued dispensing at the old rate.

Stations operated by Shema, Mobil, AA Rano and AY Sharfa continued selling at the old rate across the city, while Adova, TotalEnergies were closed or selling at the new rate.

Expectedly, while motorists shunned the stations selling at the old rate, long queues formed at the stations selling at the old rate in an attempt to beat the new price increase.

