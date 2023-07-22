Today’s Headlines: I Didn’t Know INEC Has Lawyer, PDP’s Subpoenaed Witness Tells Ogun Tribunal, Tribunal: Obi, LP Reiterate Call For Nullification Of Tinubu’s Election

I Didn’t Know INEC Has Lawyer, PDP’s Subpoenaed Witness Tells Ogun Tribunal

A subpoenaed witness called by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Eze Desmond, from GRA Road, Sag­amu, who claimed to be an ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that he was not aware that the commission has a lawyer.

Desmond made this declaration when being cross-examined by the counsel of Governor Dapo Abio­dun, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan, SAN, who objected to the documents ten­dered by the witness but reserved his objection to his final address.

The witness was responding to a question put to him by Osipitan, who queried how he got the con­tact address of PDP’s lawyer who he claimed he approached upon re­ceiving a subpoena to appear before the tribunal.

Tribunal: Obi, LP Reiterate Call For Nullification Of Tinubu’s Election

The Labour Party and its Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have once again, reiterated their call to the Presidential Election Petition Court to nullify the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

The party and Obi argued that Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettma, were not qualified to have contested the election.

They also contend that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was wrong to have declared Tinubu the winner of the election despite not scoring 25 percent of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

These were their arguments in their final written address in response to the joint final address by Tinubu and Shettima, seeking the dismissal of the petition by the Labour Party and its candidate.

Optometrists indispensable in Nigeria – Gov Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has said blindness could be prevented if Nigeria Optometric Association, NOA, creates awareness.

The Governor stated this during his remarks at the 46th Annual National Conference and Vision Expo of the Association in Asaba, lamenting that available data indicated that 80 per cent of blindness was avoidable.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr Kingsley Emu, he stated that the theme of the conference, “The Optometrist: An Indispensable partner in Healthcare Delivery”, was apt.

Ikpeazu, desperate to stop probe by panel on asset recovery — Otti

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia State, has exposed how his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu, was allegedly making desperate efforts to avoid probe by obtaining court order to stop the Judiciary Panel on the Recovery of Government Properties and Funds belonging to Abia State, from carrying out its assignment.

According to the Governor, Ikpeazu who is apparently rattled by the establishment of the panel, has gone shopping for court order in Abuja to stop the panel but without success.

“Unfortunately for Ikpeazu, every effort to surreptitiously obtain an order of the court against the panel has failed”, Otti said.

Otti in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, said:”Twice, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former Governor had approached the Federal High Court in Abuja for ex parte order to restrain the Judicial Panel, from doing its work, but on the two occasions he was rebuffed by the courts.”

Continuing the statement read:”The two attempts were rejected because he failed to put the state government on notice as directed by the courts.

“A source conversant with details of the two futile moves by Ikpeazu puts it in proper perspective:

“Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, the immediate past Governor of Abia State, had instituted Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/907/2023 DR. OKEZIE IKPEAZU & 3 ORS VS GOVERNOR OF ABIA STATE & 8 ORS in the Abuja division of the Federal High Court and same was assigned to his Lordship Hon. Justice Omotosho J.

“In that suit, Dr. Ikpeazu sought (by way of an Ex-Parte application) to secure an Ex-Parte order to restrain a Judicial Panel of Enquiry set up by the Government of Abia State to recover government properties and funds. His Lordship Hon. Justice Omotosho J. refused the Ex-Parte application insisting that the respondents be put on notice.

