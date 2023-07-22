Today’s Headlines: I Did Not Say Nigerians Want Peter Obi_Odukoya, Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Akeredolu

I Did Not Say Nigerians Want Peter Obi – ASUU Lagos Zonal Coordinator

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

The Zonal Coordinator, Lagos Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Adelaja Odukoya, has stated that there was nowhere he stated that Nigeria needs the Labour candidate in the 2023 Presidential election, Mr Peter Obi nor did he ever call President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a slave.

Professor Odukoya, in a release made available to Sunday Independent, asked fifth columnists not to use the name of ASUU or himself to pursue their political ambition.

Odukoya described the super-imposition of a fake headline over his video address which discussed different things entirely as a manifestation of the low level with which political mercenaries have descended by attempting to use the impeccable name of ASUU to pursue their ambition.

He noted that he is far more cultured to call President Bola Tinubu a slave, saying for the records he spoke at a programme of the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation in Africa held yesterday on the Students Loan Act at Ogba, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Akeredolu At 67

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on his 67th birthday anniversary.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Saturday, praised Akeredolu’s commitment and dedication to the service of the Ondo State people, as well his great contribution and excellent leadership among the South-West governors.

He said Governor Akeredolu as a renowned legal icon, administrator, and governor had made a valuable impact in the lives of many people in Ondo State, South-West, and Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu said Akeredolu, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association is an advocate of good governance, restructuring, and true federalism in Nigeria.

He also congratulated Ondo State First Lady, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu on her 70th birthday.

He wished Governor Akeredolu and his wife a prosperous birthday and prayed to God to grant them unending peace and good health as they continue to render service to the people of Ondo State.

Sanwo-Olu also prayed for a speedy recovery for Governor Akeredolu, who is currently out of the country for medical treatment.

Lawyers, Journalists Barred From Mamu’s Trial

Photos Credits: Daily Trust

A Federal High Court in Abuja barred lawyers, journalists and litigants from the trial of an alleged terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu before the court.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order to have all non interested parties leave the courtroom after counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), E.A. Kaswe reminded the court of an existing order for trial behind closed doors.

He noted that his witnesses were already in the court.

The order, however, may have been an oversight as the court had earlier accredited journalists to observe the proceedings.

UNILAG Hikes Tuition Fee

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

The management of the University of Lagos UNILAG, Akoka, Lagos, has increased the school fee payable by undergraduates of the university.

Previously, students of the institution paid N19,000, but the management has fixed new fees at N190,250 for students studying medicine, while for courses that require laboratory and studio, they are to pay N140,250.

Programmes that do not require lab and studio are fixed at N100,750.

This was contained in statement dated July 20, 2023 by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) UNILAG branch following a meeting with the top management staff.

According to SSANU, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, met with representatives of the three non-academic staff unions on Thursday, July 20, to discuss issues concerning members’ welfare.

The union, in the statement, said the VC stated that fees would be increased for UNILAG undergraduates.

