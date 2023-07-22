Today’s Headlines: I Did Not Say Nigerians Want Obi–Odukoya, GEJ Attend Int’l Leadership Conference

I Did Not Say Nigerians Want Peter Obi – ASUU Lagos Zonal Coordinator

The Zonal Coordinator, Lagos Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Adelaja Odukoya, has stated that there was nowhere he stated that Nigeria needs the Labour candidate in the 2023 Presidential election, Mr Peter Obi nor did he ever call President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a slave.

Professor Odukoya, in a release made available to Sunday Independent, asked fifth columnists not to use the name of ASUU or himself to pursue their political ambition.

Odukoya described the super-imposition of a fake headline over his video address which discussed different things entirely as a manifestation of the low level with which political mercenaries have descended by attempting to use the impeccable name of ASUU to pursue their ambition.

He noted that he is far more cultured to call President Bola Tinubu a slave, saying for the records he spoke at a programme of the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation in Africa held yesterday on the Students Loan Act at Ogba, Lagos.

Jonathan Attends International Leadership Conference In Cambodia

A former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan was among the world leaders at the International Leadership Conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

He shared photos of the event on his Facebook page.

“At the International Leadership Conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, focusing on Peace, Democracy, and Development,” he captioned the photos.

“I am pleased to have joined other world leaders and distinguished personalities to share thoughts on the imperative of people-oriented governance, political stability, and inclusive development in our nations towards establishing a culture of global peace and harmony.”

Tinubu, APC plotting to threaten Election Tribunal judges with arrest – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to compromise the judiciary.

Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) are challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu, candidate of the APC, as the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Part of the grounds for the challenge was Tinubu’s failure to secure at least 25% of votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Naira redesign: Emefiele a victim of vendetta

The case against the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele took a surprising twist last week. Rather than release him as ordered by the Court, the Department of State Services, DSS, told Nigerians that it had filed a two-count charge against him; he was alleged to be in possession of illegal arms and ammunition. Nigerians found that news amusing.

Following that announcement, 60 lawyers under the aegis, Concerned Lawyers called for the immediate sack of the Director General of the DSS, over what they described as a serial breach of the rule of law and disregard for court orders. The lawyers who filed contempt proceedings against the DSS DG, called for his immediate removal over his repeated actions that allegedly constitute an abuse of the rights of Nigerians being held in custody over alleged trumped up charges.

Reactions have continued to trail the matter with many Nigerians calling on the DSS to obey the law While discussing the issue during Arise TV programme, Rufai Oseni, one of the anchors, said “It’s sad that we have our democracy where we don’t respect our laws. To some people, our constitution is just a piece of paper, and it’s sad that that’s the kind of republic we’ve built.

“Our constitution states expressly the rights of citizens but we have governments, agencies, violating those rights every time. We cannot build a state without the rule of law but the Nigerian state we have today, is akin to a state where some people are obviously bigger than the law. So our security authorities can pick you up, use the same law to keep you there for many days.”

Oseni frowned at the fact that “It took the law court to say, release the man, Emefiele, or, charge him to court. After taking private jet of our own tax payers to carry him from Lagos, hound him, laid all sorts of accusations and insinuations, all we see is just a two-count charge of possessing weapons without licensing.

Bandits used money we paid them to buy more arms, Former Katsina SSG tells Tinubu, Ribadu

Against the backdrop of call on President Bola Ahmad Tinubu to negotiate with bandits by former Zamfara State Governor, the former Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, SGS, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa has said negotiation with the bandits would be futile as they (bandits) won’t accept the negotiation.

Dr. Inuwa who doubles as the Chairman, Amnesty Programme to end banditry in the state, said it is impossible for the bandits to leave banditry and embrace negotiation because of how kidnapping has become lucrative.

He maintained that no legitimate work can fetch them the kind of money they make from the banditry activities.

He suggested use of force as the way out while calling for concerted efforts on the part of both security agencies and the respective Governors of problem states to bring the bandits down on their kneels.

According to him, “I believe it is very wrong advice for a former governor and senator especially from a state worst hit by the activities of bandits to even contemplate negotiating with the bandits despite the atrocities committed by them in these states and Nigeria as a whole.

“We tried from 2017 to 2019 but it didn’t work because they are not sincere. We were compelled to go into that because we realized the security agencies were not doing what they ought to do.

So we were under serious pressure from the people as they looked up to us to bring the menace to an end. And that was why we settled for the non kinetic approach. It lasted for brief period before it failed.

