Today’s Headlines: I Did Not Say Nigerians Want Obi – Odukoya; Declare Me President–Atiku Tells Tribunal

I Did Not Say Nigerians Want Peter Obi – ASUU Lagos Zonal Coordinator

The Zonal Coordinator, Lagos Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Adelaja Odukoya, has stated that there was nowhere he stated that Nigeria needs the Labour candidate in the 2023 Presidential election, Mr Peter Obi nor did he ever call President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a slave.

Professor Odukoya, in a release made available to Sunday Independent, asked fifth columnists not to use the name of ASUU or himself to pursue their political ambition.

Odukoya described the super-imposition of a fake headline over his video address which discussed different things entirely as a manifestation of the low level with which political mercenaries have descended by attempting to use the impeccable name of ASUU to pursue their ambition.

He noted that he is far more cultured to call President Bola Tinubu a slave, saying for the records he spoke at a programme of the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation in Africa held yesterday on the Students Loan Act at Ogba, Lagos.

Declare me president, Atiku tells Tribunal in final address

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Presidential Election Petition Court to declare him the winner of the February 25 presidential election, having won won in 21 states.

This was as he stated that the winner announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Bola Tinubu, was not qualified to contest the election “having regard to an order of criminal forfeiture against him arising from a drug-related offence, his declaration of allegiance to a country other than Nigeria and acquisition of citizenship of another country and presenting a forged certificate to the first respondent (INEC)’.

Atiku also stated that he had proven that the return of Tinubu in the election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was ‘invalidated by reason of substantial non-compliance with the mandatory provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 on electronic transmission of results for collation and verification by deliberate bypass of and failure to transmit the election results electronically’.

APC slams Adeleke for appointing nephew ‘who has never worked’ as commissioner

The APC slammed the Governor for appointing his nephew, Tunji who, according to the party, has never worked since he graduated from university two years ago as commissioner for local government.

Governor Ademola Adeleke has come under criticisms of the Osun State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC and a civil society group for appointing his family members of commissioners in his recently constituted cabinet.

Don’t Make Make El-Rufai Minister—Group Tells Tinubu

A group under the umbrella of Forum for Transparency and Accountability in Governance on Friday urged President Bola Tinubu not to succumb to pressure from any politician with pending fraud cases in court or at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) to be appointed into his cabinet in the guise of party loyal member.

The call on the President comes amid the public expectation of his list of ministerial nominees.

President Tinubu has a statutory period of 60 days from the inauguration day to make the list available to the upper legislative chamber for screening.

The transparency group in a statement jointly signed by its Convener, Dr Bala Musa Mustapha, Secretary General, Mr Nouel Malama and Director of Publicity, Nafisa Hamid Jika respectively maintained that President Tinubu should tread with caution and not appoint politicians with questionable character into his cabinet.

