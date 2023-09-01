Today’s Headlines: I Dare Anyone To Suspend Me From PDP– Wike,Umahi Visits Makinde, Lauds Governor For Transforming Oyo

I Dare Anyone To Suspend Me From PDP– Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has dared the leadership of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to suspend or discipline him.

Wike stated this on Wednesday during his interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

DAILY POST recalls that the immediate past governor of Rivers State and a member of the major opposition party, PDP, was sworn in as minister of FCT some days ago under the admiration of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

Umahi Visits Makinde, Lauds Governor For Transforming Oyo

Federal Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has lauded Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, for transforming the state since he took the reins of government.

Umahi, who paid a courtesy visit to the governor alongside officials of the Ministry, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan, on Thursday, described Makinde as great evidence in infrastructure development, noting that the governor is one of the few governors putting the welfare of his people first.

According to Umahi, Governor Makinde deserved to be commended highly for not waiting to get a commitment for refund from the Federal Government before going ahead to fix federal roads in the state, adding that the interest and well-being of the people must always be first for those in government.

In his speech, Governor Makinde, appreciated Umahi for his kind words, stating that his appointment as Minister of Works was well-deserved and that he had no doubt that Umahi had the wherewithal to achieve success in the task, as his records as governor in Ebonyi State spoke for him.

Kwara Begins Distribution Of 250,000 Bags Of Rice Palliatives In First Phase

Kwara State Government on Wednesday flagged off the dis­tribution of rice palliatives to the most vulnerable persons in the state, with the committee saying it would share at least 250,000 10kg bags in the first phase.

In what was an attempt to en­sure non-partisanship, fairness and equity, Governor AbdulRah­man AbdulRazaq on August 22 in­augurated the 12-person commit­tee to coordinate the distribution of the palliatives purchased with the N2bn so far received from the Federal Government.

At the flag-off of the distribu­tion in Ilorin, the state capital, the Governor said the palliatives are only a show of empathy with the people as more sustainable initia­tives are being implemented in phases.

Akwa Ibom gov approves release of N1bn to augment FG palliatives

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has approved the immediate release of the sum of N1bn, which is the first tranche of the state government’s donation to augment the palliatives package from the Federal Government.

He also approved the release of N2bn being the second tranche for the payment of gratuities to retired teachers in both state and local government service.

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, the governor assured the state that the distribution of palliatives to the residents would begin on Monday, September 4, 2023.

While reaffirming his commitment to the execution of the One Project Per Local Government Area Initiative, Eno said the gesture was a quick fix to ameliorate the sufferings occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal.

He said, “With the state government’s augmentation and the 3,000 bags of rice and N2 billion so far received from the Federal Government, the over 2,270 villages in the state should be hopeful to get at least 50 bags of rice each.

“I am sure each village will get at least 50 bags. We will give to the Hausa community, Yoruba community, Igbo community, Niger Delta community, and all of the security services and all other people that may not be able to get to villages. They are not village people but they are also part of us in Akwa Ibom.

