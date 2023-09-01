Today’s Headlines: I Dare Anyone To Suspend Me From PDP– Wike, Umahi Visits Makinde

I Dare Anyone To Suspend Me From PDP– Wike

Photo Credit:Daily Post

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has dared the leadership of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to suspend or discipline him.

Photo Credit: Google

Wike stated this on Wednesday during his interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

DAILY POST recalls that the immediate past governor of Rivers State and a member of the major opposition party, PDP, was sworn in as minister of FCT some days ago under the admiration of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

Umahi Visits Makinde, Lauds Governor For Transforming Oyo

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

Federal Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has lauded Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, for transforming the state since he took the reins of government.

Umahi, who paid a courtesy visit to the governor alongside officials of the Ministry, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan, on Thursday, described Makinde as great evidence in infrastructure development, noting that the governor is one of the few governors putting the welfare of his people first.

According to Umahi, Governor Makinde deserved to be commended highly for not waiting to get a commitment for refund from the Federal Government before going ahead to fix federal roads in the state, adding that the interest and well-being of the people must always be first for those in government.

In his speech, Governor Makinde, appreciated Umahi for his kind words, stating that his appointment as Minister of Works was well-deserved and that he had no doubt that Umahi had the wherewithal to achieve success in the task, as his records as governor in Ebonyi State spoke for him.

Tinubu Condoles With South Africa Following Tragic Fire Incident

Photo Credit: Leadership

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his deepest condolences to the government and people of South Africa, following a tragic fire incident at a multi-storey building in Johannesburg’s central business district.

LEADERSHIP reported that a five-storey building occupied by homeless people was razed by a nighttime fire, killing at least 73 people in Johannesburg, South Africa.

President Tinubu in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said “In this moment of tragedy, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families affected by this devastating fire incident. The extent of this loss is truly profound, and during this challenging time, please be assured that Nigeria stands in unity with you.”

He reiterated the strong bond shared between Nigeria and South Africa and expressed hope that the collective strength of the South African people, relevant government agencies and the unwavering spirit of Africa will positively impact the healing and rehabilitation of all those affected.

NSCDC Capable Of Relieving Nigeria’s ‘Overstretched’ Military — Interior Minister

Photo Credit: Leadership

Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said that only the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) has the capability to relieve Nigeria’s overstretched military from fighting terrorism and other numerous security challenges confronting the nation.

Tunji-Ojo who wished that Nigerians can genuinely appreciate the innovations and excellent strides attained by the Corps said they have the equipment and aptitude required to foresee insecurity in the nation’s territory and work at nullifying them with intelligence obtained by providing early warnings on enemy movements.

“We are impressed that the Civil Defense Corps have continuously decimated Vandals and saved the country more hundreds of billions by stopping crude oil theft and other national assets.

He further assured them that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has their back because their job is very novel and key. He stated this on Thursday, in Abuja during his familiarisation visit to the headquarters of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Minister, who pointed out that the Ministry of Interior has a key responsibility when it concerns national issues said, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is determined to secure the land and make Nigeria prosper, only if the needed peace is achieved.

