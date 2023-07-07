Today’s Headlines: I Curse The Day I Joined LP Because Of Obi- 74-Year-Old Woman, Abba Kyari granted bail after 18 months in prison

I Curse The Day I Joined LP Because Of Peter Obi- 74-Year-Old Woman

﻿Photo credit: Sahara reporters

A74-year-old retired military officer, Chinyere Obi, has slammed Labour Party and its candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi for allegedly abandoning her after being shot by political thugs in Imo State over her commitment to the party.

Chinyere, a retired Colonel and a card-carrying member of the Labour Party, who spoke to journalists on Thursday in Abuja, regretted that neither the party nor Peter Obi reached out to her after was shot in the leg while campaigning for the party’s presidential candidate, Legit reports.

The septuagenarian narrated how she sold her Honda Pilot SUV to fund her medical treatment after the incident, noting that she did not expect the party or Peter Obi to pick up her bills but to show solidarity.

(Photo credit: Google)

Kyari Granted Bail

Photo credit: daily trust

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has admitted the former Head of the Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, to a N50 million bail in a charge filed against him and two others by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA had filed the 24-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/408/2022 against Kyari and two of his siblings – Mohammed Baba Kyari and Ali Kyari – in respect of which they were arraigned last month.

CBN Warns Banks Over Russia, Iran, Cameroon Transactions

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) in the country to be wary of transactions with businesses and persons in the Russian Federation, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran and Cameroun.

The warning was contained in a circular referenced: FPR/AML/PUB/BOF/001/029, which was issued, today, by the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation, Mr. Chibuzo Efobi.

Population Commission Speaks On New Census Date

⁣photo credit: daily trust

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will personally announce new dates for the postponed national population and housing census.

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra, stated this on Thursday while briefing State House reporters after leading a delegation to brief the president at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the commission had submitted its report to the president, which he is expected to study and come up with an informed decision on when the exercise would be held nationwide.

