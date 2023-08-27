Today’s Headlines: I Continue To Hold ECOWAS Back From Deploying Military- Tinubu, Anambra: NLC, TUC Laud Soludo For Subsidy Palliatives

I Continue To Hold ECOWAS Back From Deploying Military- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said he has been holding the Economic Community of West African States from deploying its military option on the Niger Republic crisis.

Tinubu said this while hosting the United States Presidential Envoy and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Saturday.

The President also tasked the United States government to ensure its policy is intentionally collaborative with independent African democracies at a time when they are under assault by anti-democratic forces within and outside the continent.

NLC, TUC Laud Soludo For Subsidy Palliatives

The leadership of organized labour in Anambra State has lauded Governor Chukwuma Soludo in appreciation of the palliatives to cushion hardship caused by the removal of subsidy from petrol.

The groups, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), thanked the governor for considering other members of the society and not government workers alone in distributing palliative.

Last week he announced the distribution of rice to over 300,000 households in every part of the state and the addition of N12,000 to workers’ salaries from September to December.

Reps Committee Engages With Banks, Agencies For Assets Recovery

The House of Representatives ad hoc Committee for Identification and Recovery of Public Funds, Seized Forfeited and Abandoned in Financial Institutions and Government Agencies is engaging with commercial banks and some federal agencies.

At the resumed hearing of the committee in Abuja, the Chairman of the Strategy Sub-committee, Mr Sunday Umeha, explained that the panel discovered that some federal government funds were still trapped in commercial banks.

Umeha was also shocked that some government agencies were still paying money into commercial banks, despite the order for all government revenues to be deposited in the Central Bank of Nigeria.

NBA President Cautions Lawyers Against Misconduct

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Yakubu Maikyau, says the Bar will not hesitate to punish any lawyer who is found wanting while discharging their official functions if proper evidence is found against them.

Maikyau spoke at a news conference to herald the 2023 annual general conference with the theme ‘Getting It Right, Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Nation-building. The NBA president implored all lawyers to always abide by the ethics of the profession as justice was a key component in building a free, fair, and developed country.

