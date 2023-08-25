Today’s Headlines: I Can’t Give Order To Gov On Distribution Of Palliative-Tinubu, Gov. Radda greets Sultan of Sokoto at 67

Tinubu: I can’t give order to governors on distribution of palliatives

President Ahmed Tinubu has said he cannot give order to state governors on how to distribute the palliatives the Federal Government is giving to states to cushion the effects of removal of fuel subsidy.

The President said this while responding to request of some Islamic scholars that the Federal Government should monitor the distribution of palliatives to States on Thursday.

But Tinubu said he cannot give order to the states as they are closer to the people.

Gov. Radda greets Sultan of Sokoto at 67

Governor Dikko Radda has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on his 67th birthday.

The governor extended the congratulatory message in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Malam Ibrahim Kaula, in Katsina on Thursday.

Radda extolled the virtues of the Sultan, who is the spiritual head of Muslims in Nigeria and co-Chairman of the Nigeria Traditional Rulers’ Council.

He said the Almighty Allah had been kind to Sultan Abubakar, attaining the age of 67 in good health, sound mind, fulfilment, and a highly successful reign since his enthronement as the sultan of Sokoto in 2006.

The governor described the prominent traditional ruler as a peacemaker, a bridge builder, a leading advocate of the unity of Nigeria, a crusader of religious tolerance, and a great defender of the faithful.

Wike’s appointment into FCT Ministry offers hope for Nigerians, says Oshiomhole

The senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will leave a legacy of turning the socio-economic and political fortunes of the nation around.

Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), told the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja that President Tinubu was laying a solid foundation for national development.

The lawmaker noted that the President broke the jinx in FCT ministerial appointments by naming Wike as its minister.

Tinubu’s Cabinet: Battle For Youth Ministerial Slot Hots Up In APC

Stakeholders and the youth wing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are campaigning vigorously for their preferred candidates to fill the existing vacancy in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet.

The office of Minister of Youth is currently vacant following the redeployment of Abubakar Momoh to the Ministry of Niger Delta Development by the president a few days ago.

Sequel to this, a Forum of State APC Youth Leaders in a letter dated August 21, 2023, addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, demanded the president to allow his son, Seyi Tinubu to handle the issue of who emerges the Minister of Youth.

The letter signed by 32 state youth leaders of the APC also rejected the endorsement of the APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, for the ministerial slot by the deputy national youth leader, Jamaludeen Kabir, and zonal leaders, Oluwaseun Oguntade and Mogaji Olatunde.

