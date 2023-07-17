Today’s Headlines: I Can’t Celebrate My 62nd Birthday With This Deplorable Situation – Obi, Kyari Replaces Adamu As APC National Chair

I Can’t Celebrate My 62nd Birthday With This Deplorable Situation – Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said that he can never celebrate his birthday with the current state of Nigeria in what he described as deplorable, with cases of killings and kidnappings.

Obi, who on Wednesday would mark his 62nd birthday, on Monday said that friends, members of the Labour Party and Obidient Family and supporters could visit hospitals, orphanages and homes for the aged and people with disabilities, and offer them such generous gifts to mark his birthday.

Kyari Replaces Adamu As APC National Chair

Senator Abubakar Kyari, Deputy National Chairman (North) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has emerged as acting National Chairman of the ruling party.

This follows the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the party’s national chairman.

In line with the party’s constitution, if a national chairman resigns, the deputy national chairman from the zone would take over in acting capacity.

Lawyers File Contempt Charge Against DSS DG

Some constitutional and human rights lawyers have filed a contempt charge and commenced committal proceedings against the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi.

The move against Bichi, according to the lawyers, is a result of a violation of multiple judgements and orders of court directing the release of the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, from the custody of the agency.

Led by Maxwell Opara and Ahmed Tijani, the lawyers are praying that the court commits Bichi to prison until he purges himself of the contempt.

APC Postpones NEC, Caucus Meetings Indefinitely

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings indefinitely.

This followed the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the party’s national chairman.

The meetings were supposed to hold on July 10 and 11, but were earlier postponed for Tuesday and Wednesday.

