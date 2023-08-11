Today’s Headlines: I Can Defeat Military Coup Leaders In Niger — Dokubo; Don’t Be Intimidated By APC—Dino Melaye Tells Kogi Voters

I Can Defeat Military Coup Leaders In Niger—Dokubo

Former Militant leader, Asari Dokubo has boasted of having the manpower to defeat military junta in Niger Republic.

Dokubo said he and his boys can overrun Niger Republic if commissioned by the Federal government.

In a viral video, Dokubo said he and his boys can restore democracy in Niger Republic.

According to him: ‘’If the government commissions me and my people to go to Niger Republic, we will go. We will defeat them and we will come back victorious. It is not a boast.

Don’t Be Intimidated By APC—Dino

The Kogi State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 11 election, Dino Melaye, has called on voters in the state not to allow themselves to be intimidated by the antics of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress.

Melaye gave the charge on Wednesday after a meeting of Kogi PDP stakeholders from the three Senatorial Districts of the state, with the members of the National Working Committee.

He said, “My charge to the people of Kogi State is that they should not be Intimidated by the APC. The threat, violence, and humiliation by the APC should not deter them from exercising their democratic rights. I want to assure you that we will protect our people.

Tinubu’ll Not Regret Wike’s Appointment—Nwuche

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will not regret his choice of Ex-Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as Minister.

He said this just as he congratulated Wike over his nomination as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Nwuche said this in an interview in Abuja, on Thursday. He equally expressed gratitude to the National Assembly for confirming him without hesitation.

According to him, with Wike’s landmark achievements as chairman of Obio/Akpor local government area, Chief of Staff to a former governor, Minister of State for Education and governor of Rivers state for eight years where he built landmark projects in road infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security among others, Wike deserved the respect accorded to him by the National Assembly.

Insecurity’ll End Soon In South East—Lagbaja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja has said that the insecurity currently bedeviling the South East region will end soon.

The Army and other security agencies, he said, are working round the clock to address the insecurity in the region.

Lagbaja, represented by the Deputy Director tions Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Gabriel Olufemi Esho, stated this on Thursday during a meeting with the House of Representative Ad-Hoc committee investigating the killing and kidnapping in Umunochi Community in Abia State, reports The PUNCH.

The Army chief noted that the threat of kidnapping remains a potent security threat, especially in the two local government areas stating that, particularly in July this year, the region recorded cases of kidnapping and attacks by criminals suspected to be elements of the proscribed people of Biafra.

