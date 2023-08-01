Today’s Headlines: I Came To Help Not Hurt Nigerians – Tinubu, NLC, TUC Meet FG In Aso Rock

I came to help not hurt Nigerians – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that he came into power to help and not hurt the nation.

“I came here to help not hurt the people and nation that I love”, he said.

Tinubu disclosed this on Monday during his live broadcast on NTA, monitored by Vanguard.

He noted that he knew what Nigerians are passing through, since he removed fuel subsidy.

His words: “Our economy is going through a tough patch and you are being hurt by it. The cost of fuel has gone up. Food and other prices have followed it. Households and businesses struggle.

“Things seem anxious and uncertain. I understand the hardship you face. I wish there were other ways. But there is not. If there were, I would have taken that route as I came here to help not hurt the people and nation that I love.

Subsidy removal: NLC, TUC meet FG in Aso Rock

The Presidential Steering Committee on Palliatives, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, of Nigeria, is currently meeting with the Federal Government team at the Chief of Staff Conference Hall, at Aso Rock, Abuja.

Recall that the organised labour stormed out of the meeting on Friday last week, claiming that there was no top government officials to negotiate with them.

The botched meeting was to take briefing from three subcommittees of mass transit, the CNG and cash transfer which the government had proposed to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

Present at today’s meeting are President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, his counterpart from TUC, Festus Osifo, the General Secretary of NLC, Comrade Emma Ugbaja, the TUC Secretary, Nuhu Toro and other members of the organised labour delegation including Prof. Sam Amadi.

From the side of government are the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari and the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen among others.

Full speech: What Tinubu told Nigerians

I want to talk to you about our economy. It is important that you understand the reasons for the policy measures I have taken to combat the serious economic challenges this nation has long faced.

2. I am not going to talk in difficult terms by dwelling on economic jargon and concepts. I will speak in plain, clear language so that you know where I stand. More importantly, so that you see and hopefully will share my vision regarding the journey to a better, more productive economy for our beloved country.

3. For several years, I have consistently maintained the position that the fuel subsidy had to go. This once beneficial measure had outlived its usefulness. The subsidy cost us trillions of Naira yearly. Such a vast sum of money would have been better spent on public transportation, healthcare, schools, housing and even national security. Instead, it was being funneled into the deep pockets and lavish bank accounts of a select group of individuals.

4. This group had amassed so much wealth and power that they became a serious threat to the fairness of our economy and the integrity of our democratic governance. To be blunt, Nigeria could never become the society it was intended to be as long as such small, powerful yet unelected groups hold enormous influence over our political economy and the institutions that govern it.

5. The whims of the few should never hold dominant sway over the hopes and aspirations of the many. If we are to be a democracy, the people and not the power of money must be sovereign.

6. The preceding administration saw this looming danger as well. Indeed, it made no provision in the 2023 Appropriations for subsidy after June this year. Removal of this once helpful device that had transformed into a millstone around the country’s neck had become inevitable.

7. Also, the multiple exchange rate system that had been established became nothing but a highway of currency speculation. It diverted money that should have been used to create jobs, build factories and businesses for millions of people. Our national wealth was doled on favourable terms to a handful of people who have been made filthy rich simply by moving money from one hand to another. This too was extremely unfair.

DG not involved in any fraud, says PenCom

The National Pension Commission has dismissed documents in circulation purporting that its Director-General, Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, spent millions of dollars on travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, PenCom described said the accusation against the director-general was a figment of the imagination of its promoters.

It maintained that Dahir-Umar could not get the ‘humongous estacodes’ even if she spent two years outside the country

PenCom approves commercial, non-interest banks as mortgage lenders

PenCom said, “Management would like to alert the public to the renewed campaign of outrageous falsehood against the National Pension Commission and its Director-General, Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar, over some imagined financial impropriety.

“Although the promoters of this fiction went to the extent of manufacturing documents and listing non-existent bank accounts to make the fabrication look real, a fiction remains a fiction and can never become the truth no matter how many times it is repeated and recycled.”

The report alleged that the director-general was paid millions of dollars as a travel allowance for foreign trips she did not embark upon in 2020.

Bandits attack Niger immigration checkpoint, kill two

The Nigeria Police Force, Sokoto State Command, has confirmed an attack by bandits on an immigration checkpoint in the Gwadabawa Local Government Area of the state on Friday night.

The spokesman for the command, Ahmad Rufa’i, confirmed this in a phone conversation with our correspondent on Sunday.

He confirmed that gunmen, suspected to be bandits, attacked the Mamman Suka village immigration checkpoint in the Gwadabawa LGA, killing two officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

He said, “Gunmen, suspected to be bandits, attacked the Mamman Suka village checkpoint of Gwadabawa Local Government Area of the state and killed two immigration officers while some of them who sustained gunshots injuries were rushed to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital Sokoto.”

