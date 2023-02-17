This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: I Begged Shettima’s Wife For N2m –Remi Tinubu, I Am Working For Peter Obi — Ortom

I Begged Shettima’s Wife For N2m – Remi Tinubu.

Source: Vanguard Newspapers.

Oluremi revealed this to tackle the belief of many who thought the former Lagos governor and his family was rich and that money made them popular.

Tinubu’s wife said this on Thursday, during a town hall meeting with People Living With Disabilities in Abuja.

I Am Working For Peter Obi — Ortom.

Source: Vanguard Newspapers.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday declared that he is working for the emergence of Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) as the next president of Nigeria.

The Governor who made the open declaration at a Town Hall meeting addressed by the LP presidential candidate in Makurdi said his decision was premised on his conviction that Mr. Obi was mentally and physically prepared for the task of getting the country working again.

Court Stops PDP From Suspending, Expelling Gov Ortom.

Source: Premium Times.

A Makurdi High Court has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from either suspending or expelling Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, from the party.

The court, presided over by Augustine Itoyonyiman, gave the ruling on Thursday, according to a statement by the media aide to the governor, Nathaniel Ikyur.

Police To Deploy 400,000 Joint Security Personnel For Elections.

Source: Independent Nigeria.

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali, has disclosed that over 400,000 personnel from the nation’s security agencies will be deployed for the conduct of the forthcoming general election to ensure the smooth conduct of the exercise.

Addressing a news conference at the State House, Abuja on Thursday, the IG said out of the number, the police will be providing over 300,000 personnel, while the balance will be sourced from complementary security agencies in the country.

Content created and supplied by: RoseMartinze

News )

