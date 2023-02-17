Today’s Headlines: I begged Shettima’s wife for N2m– Remi Tinubu, 2 Rescued 11 Days after earthquake

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I begged Shettima’s wife for N2m – Remi Tinubu

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has said she begged the wife of her husband’s running mate, Hajia Nana Shettima, for N2 million on Wednesday.

Oluremi revealed this to tackle the belief of many who thought the former Lagos governor and his family was rich and that money made them popular.

Tinubu’s wife said this on Thursday, during a town hall meeting with People Living With Disabilities in Abuja.

“When they say he has the money of the world, I just wonder. Mrs Shettima knows that I begged her just to give me N2m yesterday,” she said.

She also disclosed that her husband’s benevolence was the reason behind his popularity and not money.

Oluremi said, “Asiwaju’s secret is not about money, contrary to what people think, he is a very compassionate man and very generous. There is nothing he can’t give.”

“I remember after he finished as governor, we used to have this staff at home; if you needed anything, he would say go and meet so and so―that is who he is.

2 Rescued 11 Days after earthquake

Turkish rescuers on Thursday pulled a 17-year-girl and a woman in her 20s from the rubble of last week’s devastating earthquake, as hopes fade of finding more survivors.

Aleyna Olmez, 17, was rescued 248 hours after the 7.8-magnitude quake flattened entire cities, killing nearly 40,000 people across southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria.

“She looked to be in good health. She opened and closed her eyes,” coal miner Ali Akdogan, who took part in the rescue effort, told AFP in Kahramanmaras, a city near the quake’s epicentre.

“We have been working here in this building for a week now… We came here with the hope of hearing sounds,” he said. “We are happy whenever we find a living thing — even a cat.”

The girl’s uncle tearfully hugged the rescuers one by one, saying “We will never forget you.”

NTV television later reported that Neslihan Kilic, in her 20s, was rescued 258 hours after the first tremor in the same city.

El-Rufai Defies Buhari, Says Old N1,000, N500 Notes Remain Legal Tender

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai on Thursday said contrary to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives, the old notes of N1,000 and N500 still remain legal tender in the state.

In a national broadcast on Thursday morning, President Buhari ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to circulate the old N200 notes alongside the new N200, N500, and N1,000 notes from February 10 to April 10, 2023.

However in a broadcast to the people of the state, El-Rufai who described the President’s statement as contempt of court said “For the avoidance of doubt, all the old and new notes shall remain in use as legal tender in Kaduna State until the Supreme Court of Nigeria decides otherwise”.

“I therefore appeal to all residents of Kaduna State to continue to use the old and new notes side by side without any fear. The Kaduna State Government and its agencies shall seal any facility that refuses to accept the old notes as legal tender and prosecute the owners. If need be, we shall take further consequential actions according to the law”

Naira Redesign: Emefiele urges compliance with Buhari’s directive

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, on Thursday, urged Nigerians to comply with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the successful implementation of the currency redesign policy.

The CBN governor also said the bank has directed all commercial banks to make all old N200 notes readily available to Nigerians.

Speaking to state house correspondents after a meeting with the president and the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on new naira redesign and naira swap policy, Mr Emefiele disclosed that he had met with about 15 bank heads.

The new directive is expected to increase the circulation of the N200 note and ease business transactions in Nigeria’s cash-based economy.

“To further ease the supply pressures, particularly to our citizens, I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023, to April 10, 2023, when the old N200 notes cease to be legal tender,” the president said in a broadcast.

2023: Wike finally shuts negotiation doors against Atiku

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has ruled out any last last-minute truce between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the G5 governors of the party.

Governor Wike, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt on Thursday during a media chat, said he owes nobody an apology for hosting Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Channels television reported.

Mr Tinubu, who was in the state for his campaign, visited Mr Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt, after the rally amidst allegations that Mr Wike, a PDP member, had “surreptitiously” asked political appointees in the state to canvas support for the APC candidate.

The governor said he was not ready to broker peace between the G5 on one hand and Mr Atiku and the PDP leadership led by its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, on the other hand.

“No one can do that. It’s over! We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now. They believe they can win the election. I am not ready to sit down with anybody again,” he said.

Mr Wike is the leader of the G5, a group of PDP governors who are aggrieved with Atiku and the PDP leadership.

G5 Will Choose Nigeria’s Unity, Makinde Tells Tinubu

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde says the G5 will work for Nigeria’s unity as the country heads for the polls.

Makinde, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the comment on Thursday when the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and some chieftains of the party visited him in Ibadan on the sidelines of a rally in the state.

The Oyo leader, who is part of G5 of the PDP – aggrieved governors of the main opposition party – said the Integrity Group is after the country’s unity.

“The Integrity Group, we have said if we have to choose between the unity of this country and our aspirations, we will choose the unity of the country,” he said.

Ebubeagu will not be part of election security – Police

The Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Muhammed Barde, says the state vigilance group, Ebubeagu, will not be part of the security organisations to be deployed for election duties.

Mr Barde gave the assurance during a one-day interactive meeting with the members of the public and the signing of a peace accord organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri on Thursday.

“This issue of security personnel who wear black and black, we have reasons for it, but I assure you that on Election Day, you will only see Policemen in full uniform.

“I want to assure Imo people that the Ebubeagu will not be part of the election,” Mr Barde said.

The CP said the police would continue to stem politically-motivated violence, killings and kidnappings, warning that politicians who hire thugs and arm them to wreak havoc would be dealt with.

He urged candidates and political parties who might feel aggrieved during and after the elections to seek redress through legal means rather than taking to violence.

