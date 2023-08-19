Today’s Headlines: I Back Tinubu To Fix Nigeria-Yul Edochie; Shettima, Obi, Akpabio, Abbas Storm Kano For Barau Son’s Wedding

I back Tinubu to fix Nigeria, says Yul Edochie



Popular actor Yul Edochie has declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fix Nigeria.

The President, he said, has what it takes to move Nigeria out of the wood.

According to the actor, the former Lagos Governor has the best interest of the people at heart, even though people might never see it.

The filmmaker, who shared a photo in a Tinubu branded attire, has continued to publicly support the president.

He captioned his post: “ASIWAJU BOY. 100%. Unapologetically. I LOVE TINUBU. I BELIEVE IN HIM. AND I’M PRAYING FOR HIM TO SUCCEED”

This post comes just days after he posted a picture of the President on his instagram page while showering him with prayers.

Shettima, Obi, Akpabio, Abbas storm Kano for Dep Sen President son’s wedding



The ancient city of Kano was on Friday agog as the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Labour Party Presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas stormed the state for the wedding ceremony of Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin’s son, Abdullahi’s wedding.



The wedding which took place at Isyaku Rabi’u Juma’at mosque had the Vice President as the representative of the groom while the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Tajudeen Abbas stood in for the groom, Bilkisu Madaki, daughter of Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep Aliyu Sani Madaki.

The Chief Imam of the mosque, Sheikh Abdullahi Mahmud Salga tied the knot between Abdullahi and Bilkisu after a bride price of N500,000 was paid as dowry.

The wedding ceremony had dignitaries which include governors, lawmakers, politicians and other well wishers in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio had described the presence of Peter Obi at the wedding ceremony as signs of a united Nigeria.

Okorocha, Uzodinma: Calls On Ganduje To Unite APC Yielding Fruits



ABUJA – The call on the National Chair­man of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Gan­duje, to reconcile aggrieved members of the party may have started yielding positive results.

On Thursday, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and a former governor of the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha were sighted in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that earlier, a former Chief of Staff to the Imo State government, Uche Nwosu, during a courtesy call on Gan­duje at the APC Secretariat in Abuja, urged the National Chairman to carry everyone along, and to bring harmony in the party.

Falana Lied, We Never Acquired Property In England — NIMASA



ABUJA – The Management of the Nigerian Maritime Ad­ministration and Safe­ty Agency (NIMASA) has described as false the alle­gation by Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, lev­eled against it to the effect that three properties were acquired by the organisation in England, saying it has not acquired any property in any foreign country in the last 30 years.

In a statement to newsmen by Osagie Edward, the Assis­tant Director, Public Relations,

NIMASA insisted that there is no truth in the allegations, as it did not acquire any property in England, as claimed by Femi Falana, on Channels Television Programme Sunrise on Friday.

