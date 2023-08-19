Todays Headlines: I Back Tinubu To Fix Nigeria– Yul Edochie; Jonathan, Osinbajo, Sultan Named Peace Icons In Africa

I back Tinubu to fix Nigeria, says Yul Edochie

Popular actor Yul Edochie has declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fix Nigeria.

The President, he said, has what it takes to move Nigeria out of the wood.

According to the actor, the former Lagos Governor has the best interest of the people at heart, even though people might never see it.

The filmmaker, who shared a photo in a Tinubu branded attire, has continued to publicly support the president.

He captioned his post: “ASIWAJU BOY. 100%. Unapologetically. I LOVE TINUBU. I BELIEVE IN HIM. AND I’M PRAYING FOR HIM TO SUCCEED”

This post comes just days after he posted a picture of the President on his instagram page while showering him with prayers.

Jonathan, Osinbajo, Sultan Named Peace Icons In Africa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, former vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa and Rwanda President, Paul Kagame, have been named peace icons in Africa by an international peace-based organisation, Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide.

Others on the list include Kenyan President, William Ruto, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adeshina; Chairman of United Bank of Africa Group, Tony Elumelu; Chairman Geregu Power PLC, Mr. Femi Otedola; President of LoveWorld Incorporated, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome; and the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammadu Abubakar, among others.

Ganduje: Tinubu Will Deploy Technology to Address Insecurity

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdulahi Ganduje, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu will deploy technology to address the menace of insecurity in the country.

Ganduje disclosed this yesterday when a delegation of the North-central APC Elders Forum led by a former Military Governor of Katsina and Plateau states, General Lawrence Onoja (rtd), paid him a courtesy visit at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The chairman also said the President would effectively manage Nigeria’s diversity, adding that the Tinubu administration would spread appointments across every part of the federation.

Ganduje said; “Pertaining to insecurity, the President has agreed to employ technology in the management of security in Nigeria, in particular our forests that have become cities for bandits.

‘Poor people are set up, most dangerous people’ – Apostle Johnson Suleman

The controversial cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministry has described poor people as the most dangerous people in the world.

Suleman lamented that most people that had come after him throwing all sorts of attacks were mostly poor people.

The statement was contained in a video posted on his Facebook page, apparently recorded while the cleric was ministering in one of his Sunday church programmes.

Suleman said he has the capacity to grind to powder any poor person who finds his trouble but wouldn’t because God has the capacity to grind him (Suleman) to powder too.

He said, “The most dangerous people in this world are poor people. Poor people are dangerous. Poor people are ‘a set up’. I am being honest to you.

“One of the things God said when I was praying, I will give some covenant that will always guarantee you wealth. One of them is ‘be kind to the poor’. I have been doing that all my life.

Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Approves CNG Initiative

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) in furtherance of his commitment to easing the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians by reducing energy costs.

