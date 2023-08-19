Today’s Headlines: I Back Bola Tinubu To Fix Nigeria-Yul Edochie, Jonathan, Osinbajo, Sultan named peace icons in Africa

I back Tinubu to fix Nigeria, says Yul Edochie

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

Popular actor Yul Edochie has declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fix Nigeria.

The President, he said, has what it takes to move Nigeria out of the wood.

According to the actor, the former Lagos Governor has the best interest of the people at heart, even though people might never see it.

The filmmaker, who shared a photo in a Tinubu branded attire, has continued to publicly support the president.

He captioned his post: “ASIWAJU BOY. 100%. Unapologetically. I LOVE TINUBU. I BELIEVE IN HIM. AND I’M PRAYING FOR HIM TO SUCCEED”

This post comes just days after he posted a picture of the President on his instagram page while showering him witPhoto Credit: The Nation Nigeria

Popular actor Yul Edochie has declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fix Nigeria.

The President, he said, has what it takes to move Nigeria out of the wood.

This post comes just days after he posted a picture of the President on his instagram page while showering him with prayers.

Jonathan, Osinbajo, Sultan named peace icons in Africa

Photo credit: Punchng

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, former vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa and Rwanda President, Paul Kagame, have been named peace icons in Africa by an international peace-based organisation, Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide.

Others on the list include Kenyan President, William Ruto, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adeshina; Chairman of United Bank of Africa Group, Tony Elumelu; Chairman Geregu Power PLC, Mr. Femi Otedola; President of LoveWorld Incorporated, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome; and the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammadu Abubakar, among others.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday in Abuja during the unveiling of 100 personalities as “100 Most Notable Peace Icons In Africa,” the Project Director of the group, Ambassador Kingsley Amafibe, said the peace icons were being recognised due to their dedication to promoting peace and calm in the continent.

He said the beneficiaries have laboured continuously to reduce conflicts, advance social bonds, and establish connections amidst diverse communities in Africa.

Photo credit: Googl

Buhari Mourns ‘Brave’ Soldiers Killed In Niger State

Photo credit: Channel

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his anguish over the death of several soldiers killed in an ambush and a subsequent helicopter crash in Niger State.

“I am saddened by the helicopter accident, following the tragic ambush in which we have lost our brave army personnel,” Buhari said on Saturday in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.”

He also expressed his “heartfelt condolences” to President Bola Tinubu, the Armed Forces of the Federation and the families of the deceased.

“With the soldier-discipline in our troops, it is a matter of time before they overcome,” the former president added.

PDP NWC Charges Gov Election Campaign Council To Deliver Imo.

Photo credit: Channel

The Peoples Democratic Party campaign council for the forthcoming governorship election in Imo State has asked its members to take all necessary steps to ensure that the party wins the November 11 vote.The Chairman of the campaign council, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, who spoke on Saturday at the council’s inaugural meeting at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, emphasised the need for members to redouble their efforts.

He also reminded them of their target to defeat an incumbent governor.

The meeting is to brainstorm on the best campaign strategise the PDP should adopt as campaigns kick off next week.

The PDP is an opposition party in Imo State, and like other opposition parties, the party is hoping to wrest political power from the incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the state PDP chairman, Charles Ugwu, appealed to the leadership of the party to reconcile all aggrieved members in the state

The governorship candidate, Senator Sam Anyanwu, while buttressing the choice of the Zamfara governor to lead the campaign council, underscored the significance of the PDP winning the forthcoming election.

Theoptimus06 (

)