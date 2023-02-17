Today’s Headlines: I Am Working For Peter Obi —Ortom, Tinubu, APC Govs, Chieftains Visit Makinde

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Am Working For Peter Obi — Ortom.

Source: Vanguard papers.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday declared that he is working for the emergence of Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) as the next president of Nigeria.

The Governor who made the open declaration at a Town Hall meeting addressed by the LP presidential candidate in Makurdi said his decision was premised on his conviction that Mr. Obi was mentally and physically prepared for the task of getting the country working again.

Tinubu, APC Govs, Chieftains Visit Makinde.

Source: Vanguard papers.

Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, visited the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde at the Government House in Ibadan.

Tinubu was accompanied to the Oyo State Government House by Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and other party chieftains.

Police To Deploy 400,000 Joint Security Personnel For Elections.

Source: Independent Nigeria.

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali, has disclosed that over 400,000 personnel from the nation’s security agencies will be deployed for the conduct of the forthcoming general election to ensure the smooth conduct of the exercise.

﻿Addressing a news conference at the State House, Abuja on Thursday, the IG said out of the number, the police will be providing over 300,000 personnel, while the balance will be sourced from complementary security agencies in the country.

TheCable replies El-Rufai: We Never Said You Attended Any Meeting.

Source: TheCable.

On Wednesday, Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, issued a statement in reaction to TheCable’s report on the consultations made by President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the extension of the validity of the old naira notes.

In his statement, el-Rufai wrote:”A few hours after the Supreme Court adjourned the ‘currency redesign’ case today, TheCable, a respected publication, published what it described as an exclusive story regarding the intentions of the Federal Government on the matter.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai would like to clarify that TheCable has been misled by its sources on this issue. There has been no meeting this week between the FG and either the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) or the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), not to talk of one lasting till the wee hours of today, Wednesday, 15 February 2023”.

However, TheCable never reported that the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) met.

Also, nowhere in the report did TheCable state that a meeting was attended by el-Rufai — a vocal champion of the clamour to reverse the adverse effects of the naira scarcity on Nigerians.

What TheCable reported was the consultation with the leadership of the NGF and the PGF by federal government officials on behalf of Buhari, which did not end until 4am on Wednesday.

