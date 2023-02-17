Today’s Headlines: I Am Working For Peter Obi —Ortom, I Begged Shettima’s Wife For N2m –Remi Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Am Working For Peter Obi — Ortom.﻿

Source: Vanguard papers.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday declared that he is working for the emergence of Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) as the next president of Nigeria.

The Governor who made the open declaration at a Town Hall meeting addressed by the LP presidential candidate in Makurdi said his decision was premised on his conviction that Mr. Obi was mentally and physically prepared for the task of getting the country working again.

I Begged Shettima’s Wife For N2m – Remi Tinubu.

Source: Vanguard papers.

Oluremi revealed this to tackle the belief of many who thought the former Lagos governor and his family was rich and that money made them popular.

Tinubu’s wife said this on Thursday, during a town hall meeting with People Living With Disabilities in Abuja.

Customs Seize Smuggled Petrol, Rice In Kebbi.

Source: Punch papers.

The Nigerian Customs Service, Kebbi State Command has intercepted 8,975 litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol loaded in 25-litre jerry cans from suspected smugglers.

Speaking while briefing newsmen on the command’s activities on Thursday, the Customs Area Controller, Ben Oramalugo, said the command intercepted different items worth N91.5m duty paid value within three weeks.

Some of the items seized by the command, apart from the PMS, include 189 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 71 bags of imported sugar, 42 bales of second-hand clothes and 36 sacks of used shoes.

Others include 74 cartons of bleaching cream, 110 solar batteries, 105 cartons of medicine, seven fairly-used vehicles as means of conveyance as well as one tanker truck suspected to have been smuggled into the country in contravention of the Federal Government’s policy prohibiting the importation of vehicles through land borders.

Security, Corruption At Stake With New Cash Policy, Says Buhari.

Source: Channels Television.

President Muhammadu Buhari insists that the cashless policy and Naira swap by the Central Bank have short and long term benefits for the country in dealing with insecurity and corruption, but agrees that the apex bank should take the recommendation of a parliamentary Committee to rectify identified problems.

His comments came as the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, gave him an assurance that N200 currency notes taken out of circulation will be moved back from today.

The President who spoke at the State House when he received briefing from members of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on cashless policy and Naira swap said his speech earlier in the day was comprehensive enough and was adequate as a response to the general outcry about the problems associated with the currency exchange.

