Today’s Headlines: I Am Working For Peter Obi -Ortom, Gov Wike Rules Out G5 Reconciliation With PDP

I Am Working For Peter Obi – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday declared that he is working for the emergence of Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, as the next president of Nigeria.

The Governor who made the open declaration at a Town Hall meeting addressed by the LP presidential candidate in Makurdi said his decision was premised on his conviction that Mr. Obi was mentally and physically prepared for the task of getting the country working again.

The Governor who was a guest at the meeting which drew stakeholders from the 276 Council Wards of the state, got a rousing ovation from the participants who went ecstatic chanting his name and that of the LP presidential candidate after he made the open declaration.

Wike Rules Out G5 Reconciliation With PDP Leadership

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the G-5 Peoples Democratic Party governors have crossed the rubicon, saying they were no longer disposed to broker any peace with the national leadership of the party.

Wike explained that contrary to insinuations that the G-5 governors were working at cross-purposes, the group, he maintained, has remained intact and their impact will be felt in the aftermath of the February 25th presidential election.

The governor made this assertion during a media chat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Thursday.

EFCC Arraigns Four For Alleged Purchase Of Forged Bank Notes

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday re-arraigned four suspects before Justice I.O. Ijelu of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on an amended 11-count charge bordering on the purchase of forged bank notes and possession of forged United States Dollars Travellers Cheque.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren who disclosed this in a statement said the suspects are; Mark Obisean, Olumide Mcintouch, Bolaji Bakare and Goodluck Bazunu.

Ex-APC Presidential Aspirant Tackles INEC Over Polling Units

The former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to be transparent with details on polling units ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

In a statement in Abuja on Thursday, Udeogaranya asked the commission to explain why 240 polling units were dropped barely one year after it created 56,872 fresh polling units

His position came on the heels of INEC’s disclosure that it identified 240 out of the 176,846 polling units nationwide where elections would not hold on February 25 and March 11, 2023.

The INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, during a meeting with the 18 registered political parties stated that the commission discovered that the polling units had no registered voters.

