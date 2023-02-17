This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: I Am Working For Obi- Ortom, Ebubeagu Won’t Be Part Of Election Security- Police

I am working for Peter Obi — Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday declared that he is working for the emergence of Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, as the next president of Nigeria.

The Governor who made the open declaration at a Town Hall meeting addressed by the LP presidential candidate in Makurdi said his decision was premised on his conviction that Mr. Obi was mentally and physically prepared for the task of getting the country working again.

The Governor who was a guest at the meeting which drew stakeholders from the 276 Council Wards of the state, got a rousing ovation from the participants who went ecstatic chanting his name and that of the LP presidential candidate after he made the open declaration.

He said the time had come for Nigerians to jettison political affiliation and loyalty and choose a God-fearing, capable and competent hand who would rescue the country from its present sorry state.

He said, “we have come to a time where we must leave out sentiments and save Nigeria by looking at individuals who can lead with the fear of God and provide gainful employment for the youths.

“We must, in this 2023, fashion a new Nigeria, Nigeria that will give the people equity, fairness, and justice.

“The PDP has failed Nigerians, APC has failed Nigerians, political parties have failed Nigerians, even Labour Party has failed Nigerians. We must therefore look at individuals, those people who can deliver.

Photo credit || Google

“So, this is not about party, I am not in Labour Party but I am working for Peter Obi. Peter Obi will make sure that we sleep with our two eyes closed. These unnecessary killings that are going on in our country will stop.

Ebubeagu will not be part of election security – Police

The Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Muhammed Barde, says the state vigilance group, Ebubeagu, will not be part of the security organisations to be deployed for election duties.

Mr Barde gave the assurance during a one-day interactive meeting with the members of the public and the signing of a peace accord organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri on Thursday.

“This issue of security personnel who wear black and black, we have reasons for it, but I assure you that on Election Day, you will only see Policemen in full uniform.

“I want to assure Imo people that the Ebubeagu will not be part of the election,” Mr Barde said.

The CP said the police would continue to stem politically-motivated violence, killings and kidnappings, warning that politicians who hire thugs and arm them to wreak havoc would be dealt with.

He urged candidates and political parties who might feel aggrieved during and after the elections to seek redress through legal means rather than taking to violence.

Wike to Atiku: You will realise your grave mistake after February 25 election

﻿

Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar will regret abandoning him and his colleagues in the G-5 Governors’ Forum and other members of the Integrity Group after the February 25 presidential election.

Wike who spoke during a media chat was responding to a question on whether he and his colleagues in the G-5 are ready to sit down with Atiku, the party’s presidential candidate over their disagreement.

Wike, four governors of PDP and their supporters have refused to support the presidential ambition of their party’s candidate, Atiku over lack of adherence to the constitution of the party in the sharing of positions.

The G-5 Governors have so far refused to be part of the campaign of Atiku for the presidential election coming up on 25 February.

But responding to question if his group will be ready to reach a truce with Atiku before the election on Thursday, Wike said the G-5 Governors are no longer disposed to broker any peace with national leadership of the party.

He also explained that contrary to insinuations that the G-5 Governors were working at cross-purposes, the group, he maintained, has remained intact and their impact will be felt in the aftermath of the 25th February presidential election.

He noted that no G-5 Governor has so far attended the PDP presidential campaign in their respective States.

Naira redesign against Tinubu, they’re planning military rule – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has stated that the naira redesign was done by persons fighting All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

The Kaduna helmsman made the declaration in a speech to the people of the state on Thursday.

El-Rufai noted that policy was conceived and sold to President Muhammadu Buhari by officials who lost out in the primaries.

The APC conducted its gubernatorial and presidential primaries on different days in June 2022.

El-Rufai said after Tinubu won “and did not pick one of them as his running mate”, the currency redesign policy was conceived to ensure “he is deprived of what they alleged is a humongous war chest”.

The governor further listed what the alleged planners also sought to achieve, including create a nationwide shortage of cash.

This, he said, would ensure citizens are incited to vote against APC candidates across the board resulting in massive losses for the party in all the elections.

El-Rufai said the cash crunch was planned along with the fuel shortage existing since September 2022 so that the 2023 elections “do not hold at all, leading to an Interim National Government to be led by a retired Army General”.

The former FCT minister added that the plot is to sustain the climate of shortage of fuel and food to cause “violence and breakdown of law and order that would provide a fertile foundation for a military take-over”.

Police, Army chiefs meet over soldier’s death in Lagos

The leadership of Nigeria Police and Nigerian Army in Lagos State met on Thursday over the death of a soldier in Ikorodu.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin posted photos of the parley on Twitter.

CP Idowu Owohunwa and Brigadier General IA Akpaumontia of 9 Brigade met in the office of Lt Col. MI Abdurrahman, Commanding Officer, 174 Battalion, Odoguyan.

On Wednesday, an angry mob at Ogijo community, a border town between Ogun and Lagos, attacked a police station following the soldier’s demise.

The deceased had confronted a policeman standing close to a patrol vehicle of 50mindstion MESA to confirm his identity.

This led to an argument which resulted in the policeman allegedly stabbing the soldier, leaving a serious wound.

The soldier was rushed to the Lagos State Polytechnic Hospital, Odogunyan, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The remains have been moved to 174 Battalion Medical Centre in Ikorodu. An investigation is expected to commence soon.

Lagos to Buhari: You can’t repeal Supreme Court’s order on old naira notes

The Lagos State Government on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari does not have the power to repeal the Supreme Court’s order validating the use of old Naira notes pending the determination of the case in court.

Buhari had on Thursday announced that the CBN would allow banks to circulate the old N200 notes until April 10 while the old N500 and N1,000 notes ceased to be legal tender.

This is contrary to the Supreme Court’s position that the old and new notes should co-exist until the substantive matter, which will be heard on February 22, is heard.

Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) said the rejection of the old notes is contrary to the Supreme Court’s stand.

Onigbanjo stated this when he appeared on TVC Business Show, adding that petrol stations, banks and others who reject the old notes could be prosecuted.

The Senior Advocate decried the lingering naira scarcity in the land and the high charges by Point-of-Sales operators that have fostered untold hardship on Nigerians.

Content created and supplied by: Newslight (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Working #Obi #Ortom #Ebubeagu #Wont #Part #Election #Security #PoliceToday’s Headlines: I Am Working For Obi- Ortom, Ebubeagu Won’t Be Part Of Election Security- Police Publish on 2023-02-17 02:24:12