Today’s Headlines: I am sorry- Keyamo apologizes to Senate e over his perceived disregard for the ninth Assembly, Mobile subscriptions drop by six million, telcos lose N485bn

I am sorry- Keyamo apologizes to Senate

The immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Employment and a ministerial nominee, Festus Keyamo, SAN, on Monday, apologized to the Senate over his perceived disregard for the ninth Assembly.

He also explained that he had in the ninth Senate apologized to both chairman Senate committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, Senator Godiya Akwashiki and his counterpart in the House of Representatives.

Keyamo, who was nominated at the last minute by President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, appeared before the Senate on Monday, for his ministerial nomination.

Earlier, Darlington Nwokocha ( LP, Abia Central), moved the motion requesting the suspension of the nominee’s screening.

Mobile subscriptions drop by six million, telcos lose N485bn

Mobile subscriptions have dropped by 6.1 million mobile subscriptions in the second quarter of 2023.

This is as MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa declared a loss of N485.69 billion in the same period.

According to data obtained from the Nigerian Communications Commission, the total number of mobile subscriptions in the country fell to 219.77 million as of the end of June 2023, from 225.82 million at the end of December 2022.

MTN Nigeria, Airtel Africa, Globacom, and 9mobile recorded mixed fortunes during the quarter.

MTN (84.66 million), while still retaining its spot as the largest telco, lost 6.89 million mobile subscriptions in the quarter under review. Airtel lost 137,828 subscriptions to close the quarter with 60.19 million.

First Lady, Remi Tinubu, Names Auditorium After Maryam Abacha

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, has renamed the main auditorium of Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development after Dr Maryam Abacha, Wife of former military Head of State late Gen. Sani Abacha.

The hall, formerly known as African Peace Mission Hall, was unveiled by the First Lady and renamed after Abacha in recognition of her strong advocacy for peace across the African continent.

In her keynote address, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said the occasion was a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts in strengthening connections and solidifying the progress in achieving unity and lasting relationship among women.

She described Maryam Abacha as a woman of remarkable character and an unyielding dedication to the advancement of the entire African continent.

OPS Lament Rising Cost Of Power Generation

Members of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) are lamenting the rising cost of generating electricity to fuel their operations.

To this end, they disclosed that some of their members may be forced to shut down or simply relocate to other West African countries over epileptic electricity and other hurdles in the country.

Hence, OPS players are calling on the federal government to come to the rescue of the sector by creating a better and conducive business atmosphere for businesses to thrive to save them from folding up.

Recall that the World Bank in 2021, announced that Nigeria’s economy was losing between N7 trillion and N10 trillion to epileptic power supply.

