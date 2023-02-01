Today’s Headlines: I Am Ready To Work With Obi -Atiku, Tinubu’s Comment On Udom Exposes Inability To Lead-PDP Campaign

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Am Ready To Work With Peter Obi, Kwankwaso – Atiku

(Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has hinted his readiness to work with the candidates of the New Nigerian People Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Labour Party’s Peter Obi after meeting with the duo to support his ambition in the forthcoming election.

Atiku made this known in a 15-minute interview with BBC Hausa service on Tuesday.

Speaking with the interviewer in the Hausa language, Atiku said both Obi and Kwankwaso are not a threat to his chances of winning at the February 25 poll.

Photo Credit: Google)

Tinubu’s Comment On Udom Exposes Inability To Lead – PDP Campaign

(Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

The Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council in Akwa Ibom has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu lacks the capacity to lead Nigeria as he usually resorted to heaping insults on opponents.

According to a statement by Ambassador Assam E. Assam, SAN, the Director-General of Akwa Ibom PDP Campaign Organisation on Wednesday, Tinubu’s insults against Governor Udom Emmanuel, showed that he has nothing to offer Nigeria.

Bauchi LP Campaign Director Defects To PDP Over Lack Of Structure

(Photo Credit: The Cable)

Alhassan Bawu, campaign director of the Labour Party (LP) in Bauchi State, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on Tuesday at a media briefing in Bauchi, Bawu said all the chairpersons of the party, state, zonal officers as well as national officers from the zone have also defected to support Atiku the PDP presidential candidate.

He said the defection was informed by the lack of structure of the LP at the state, local, and ward levels.

Buhari Issues Fresh Order To Nigeria Immigration Service

(Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, directed the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to enhance border surveillance and control ahead of the forthcoming general election in February.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by Sola Fasure, the Media Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Aregbesola conveyed Buhari’s directive while inaugurating the Katsina NIS Command office and Roll-Out of the enhanced e-Passport in the State.

TLucky (

)