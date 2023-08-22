Today’s Headlines: I Am Not A Regional Minister–Umahi, ‘Well deserved’ — PDP’s Fintiri congratulates Wike on appointment as FCT minister

I Am Not A Regional Minister_ Umahi

The minister of works and former governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, has said that he holds the position of the minister of the federal republic of Nigeria, not just a regional or Ebonyi state minister.

He stated that under his leadership, bureaucratic processes will be a thing of the past, as no file will be expected to be left unattended to for two hours without genuine explanations.

He also emphasized that due to his background, he considers himself a field-oriented individual rather than an office-bound one, adding that the ministry’s team of experts will embark on tours across the six geopolitical zones of the nation to assess the condition of road infrastructures and strategize methods to enhance the well-being of Nigerians.

‘Well deserved’ — PDP’s Fintiri congratulates Wike on appointment as FCT minister

Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa state, has congratulated Nyesom Wike on his appointment as minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

On Monday, President Bola Tinubu swore in 45 ministers-designate.

The ceremony held at the banquet hall of the presidential villa in the federal capital territory (FCT).

In a post on the X platform on Monday, Fintiri said Wike’s appointment is “well deserved”, adding that his service to the people of Rivers while he was their governor, earned him his current position.

“Congratulations on your Senate screening and appointment as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja,” Fintiri said.

“Your Excellency, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike you have set precedence and demonstrated exemplary leadership traits by delivering service and good governance according to the people’s need during your tenure as Governor of Rivers State which I believe earned you this position.

Oyebanji to Citizens: Don’t Put Undue Pressure on My Team

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday, appealed to people of the state not to put undue pressure and demands on the newly appointed commissioners and Special Advisers, saying such could prevent them from coming to their constituencies regularly as their representatives.

Oyebanji also declared that his government had expended the sum of N213 million to lift 2,600 indigent citizens from poverty under social investment component of his administration within the last 100 days.

The governor revealed these in Omuo Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti East Local government Area, while giving account of his stewardship at a stakeholders’ engagement programme marking his 300 days in office.

Addressing the crowd at the well-attended programme held at MIMS Civic Centre, Iludofin, Omuo Ekiti, Oyebanji stated that his government was building two model schools in Ikole and Ikere Ekiti to complement the four structures earlier constructed in Ado Ekiti by the administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi

Obasanjo Decries Worsening Insecurity

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday expressed displeasure about the long-running insecurity in the country.

He said insecurity was escalating as a result of well-known dislocations.

The former President spoke in Abuja while delivering the keynote address, virtually, at the launch of a book written by former Minister of Finance, Mr. Olusegun Aganga, titled: Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa.

The book was unveiled by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Monetary Policy, Mr. Wale Edun.

Obasanjo regretted that skills acquisition, empowerment and employment of youth appeared to have been ignored, or not appreciated.

“We do not need to look far for the remote causes of banditry, Boko Haram, kidnapping and other organised crimes.

“Over the last 63 years, we have not lived up to expectations. We have disappointed ourselves; we have disappointed Africa; we have disappointed the black race; and we have disappointed the world,” Obasanjo said.

