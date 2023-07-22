Today’s Headlines: I Am Not A Cultist—Okiye, Jonathan Attends Conference In Cambodia

I Am Not A Cultist—Okiye

A former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Francis Okiye, has debunked claims that he belongs to a cult group, warning political detractors to desist from from a smear campaign meant to tarnish his Umahi.

Okiye, in a statement on Friday, and made available to journalists in Benin, expressed worry over a viral social media report allegedly sponsored by his political opponents against him ahead of the Edo 2024 governorship election.

The former Speaker of the Peoples Democratic Party said the video on Youtube and other social media handles, where he was alleged to be a member of a cult group sponsoring killings in the state, was not only embarrassing but also a lie from the pit of hell.

The statement reads, “To say such claim is a embarrassing and lies from the pit of hell will be an understatement.

Jonathan Attends International Leadership Conference In Cambodia

A former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan was among the world leaders at the International Leadership Conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

He shared photos of the event on his Facebook page.

“At the International Leadership Conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, focusing on Peace, Democracy, and Development,” he captioned the photos.

“I am pleased to have joined other world leaders and distinguished personalities to share thoughts on the imperative of people-oriented governance, political stability, and inclusive development in our nations towards establishing a culture of global peace and harmony.”

Fuel subsidy: Automobile transportation now luxury in Lagos – Rhodes-Vivour

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour said automobile transportation has now become a luxury in Lagos stated as a result of the hike in fuel price occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Rhodes-Vivour made this claim in a statement his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

He stated, “Fuel prices have made automobile transportation a luxury in Lagos. BUT this government and its party have had 23 years to build an integrated mass transportation system by maximizing rail lines and waterways. However, year after year THEY CONTINUE TO FAIL THEà PEOPLE.

NANS condemns tuition hike in tertiary institutions, threatens protest

The National Association of Nigerian Students has condemned the planned increment of school fees by tertiary institutions in the country.

In a statement signed by the National PRO, Giwa Temitope and released on Saturday, NANS declared that the government’s action is “insensitive” and “embarrassing”.

The association also stressed that the government has what it takes to fund education and make it accessible, noting that the introduction of the student loan scheme is a sham and a bait to make Nigerians accept fee increments.

