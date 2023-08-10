Today’s Headlines: Hunter killed in Edo forest while pursuing kidnappers; Why I butchered my ex-lover – Suspect

Hunter killed in Edo forest while pursuing kidnappers

Source: Vanguard paper

An unidentified hunter known as Odonkoro, hailing from the Ufa region in Igarra, which is the main town in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, was tragically shot and killed by individuals believed to be kidnappers.

The victim, along with fellow members of the local vigilante group, was engaged in a search across the vast forest near Igarra and nearby areas, aiming to locate kidnappers and rescue their captives. This region has experienced a surge in kidnapping cases, including the recent abduction of five individuals within two days along Farm Road in Igarra.

One of the hostages was freed after an undisclosed ransom was paid. One of the vigilante group members, who witnessed the fatal incident, recounted that the shooting occurred on Tuesday, and one of the kidnappers was apprehended the following day.

Why I butchered my ex-lover — Suspect

Police investigators in Ondo State have apprehended Bankole Oginni, a 45-year-old individual, in connection with the killing of his former romantic partner. Bankole has provided reasons behind his actions.

The incident, as previously reported, took place at his dwelling located in the Danjuma vicinity of Akure. The suspect had invited the victim to his residence, where he eventually committed the crime. Afterward, Bankole was taken into custody following his dismemberment of his own leg. Additionally, allegations suggest that he restrained the victim by binding her hands and legs before subjecting her to scalding hot water.

Law enforcement officers traced the deceased individual to Bankole’s home, where they discovered the mutilated remains. While in police custody, the suspect shared an account of the events that transpired between him and the victim. According to him, the victim, who happened to be his former lover, had contacted him on a Saturday seeking assistance. He responded by instructing her to come to his father’s residence.

We’ ll give strong voice to the plight of youth —NYCN boss

Mr. Collins Osazee Idahosa, the head of the European division of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, has expressed the intention to collaborate with different organizations.

Their goal is to establish a strong approach to represent the concerns of young people and influence governmental decisions that will shape their future. Idahosa mentioned this during an online meeting where the group’s new executive members were introduced, and he also advocated for a reevaluation of Diaspora voting in the nation’s elections.

Gunmen raze ex-lawmaker’s house in Imo

On Wednesday, unidentified gunmen set fire to the home of ex-member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso, in Imo State.

Alagbaoso had served as a representative for the Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency in the Green Chambers for a period of 12 years.

A local source reported that the attackers, who arrived at the residence located in Ihitenansa, Orsu Local Government Area, deliberately burned it down before departing.

Although the former legislator was not present during the attack, his security guard managed to escape but sustained injuries.

The incident has caused fear and unease within the community.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, verified the assault and stated that an investigation is currently underway.

