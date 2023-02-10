Today’s Headlines: Huge Crowd receives Tinubu, Buhari in Sokoto, CBN must obey Supreme Court ruling

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Huge crowd receives Tinubu/Shettima, Buhari in Sokoto

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has again drummed support for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as his long term ally.

Speaking at the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and at the APC rally in Sokoto, capital of Sokoto State, the President said Tinubu had demonstrated capacity, adding that he will do well if elected.

He said: “He understands Nigeria very well and he is ever supportive of people wherever they may have come from in Nigeria.

“I have gone with him to Nasarawa and Katsina and I am here with him today. I will also go with him to any other place. He is the candidate of our party. He emerged from a clearly transparent primary election. We therefore, have to follow him as the flagbearer of the party.”

Appealing to the Sultan for support, the president said: “We are here to seek support and help. I am sure we will get the needed help.”

SANs: CBN must obey Supreme Court ruling

Senior lawyers yesterday said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was bound by the Supreme Court’s interim injunction restraining the Federal Government from enforcing today’s deadline to end the use of old naira notes.

There were speculations that the CBN, not being a party to the suit by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states, may not be bound by the order or refuse to comply.

But, Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), who spoke in separate interviews with our reporters, said complying with the order by the CBN was not optional.

Law teacher Wahab Shittu and activist-lawyer Femi Falana, both SANs, as well as a professor of International Law, Ademola Abass, said until the order is set aside, the CBN was bound to obey it.

But, another SAN, Chief Louis Alozie, believes the order was faulty.

Shittu said: “The Supreme Court is the highest in the land. Its orders are sacred because it is the final court.

More banks close branches for lack of cash to pay customers

Relief is far for cash-strapped Nigerians as more banks shut their branches yesterday.

The banks hinged their actions on lack of cash and safety, it was learnt.

Banks like Zenith, Sterling and Fidelity have had some of their branches in Lagos, Ibadan, Abeokuta and Benin shut for three days after being stormed by angry customers.

Two Tier-1 banks in Lagos left notes at their banking premises indicating they had server challenges.

Nigerians have for some days been restive due to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign policy that has made both the old and new naira notes scarce.

The situation is made worse by severe challenges in carrying out transactions online due to poor connectivity.

In many of the banks’ branches on Victoria Island, Lekki and Folomo axis of Lagos, security men were given clear instructions not to allow any customer demanding cash transactions into the banking halls.

Polls: VCs, ASUU disagree as FG shuts varsities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has condemned the directive of the National Universities Commissions to the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities that universities should be shut to enable students to participate in the forthcoming general elections.

The NUC gave the directive in a letter on Tuesday addressed to vice-chancellors of all universities and Directors of Inter-university Centres.

The commission noted that the directive was based on the instruction of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

However, in an interview with The PUNCH, the National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, explained that universities had never been shut down because of elections, saying that the closure and opening of universities were the prerogative of universities’ Senates.

He said, “Vice-Chancellors do not have the right to close universities. It is purely the prerogative of the universities’ Senates to either open or close universities.

Ogun State Muslim Council commends FG for approving hijab in colleges

THE Ogun State Muslim Council (OMC) has commended the Federal Government for approving hijab as part of uniform for female Muslim students in its colleges, describing the gesture as appropriate and compatible with the provision and spirit of the country’s constitution.

The OMC, in a statement in Abeokuta signed by its Secretary-General, Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde, said the government’s circular containing the approval could not have been otherwise given the recent verdict of the Supreme Court on hijab.

The council said the circular underscored the Federal Government’s stance on free practice of faith, noting that it would go a long way to check the fuss over the female Muslim’s head cover in some states.

The body, however, called on stakeholders to avoid overzealousness in implementing the government’s notice.

The OMC implored the Ogun State government to toe the Federal Government’s path by issuing a similar circular to complement the religious freedom posture of the present administration.

New naira notes: Lack of banks, POS operators worsen plight of northern residents

Months ago, when the governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, announced the government’s intention to introduce new notes of N200, N500 and N1,000, the announcement was received with mixed feelings. Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State had, in a recent interview with some media outfits, said he welcomed the decision of the Federal Government. However, now, he has kicked against the timeline for the introduction of the new notes and insisted that the deadline should be jettisoned considering the hardship associated with accessing the new notes.

He argued further that the federal government should allow Nigerians to use both the old and new currencies as legal tender as it is done in other climes.

Reactions to the February 10 deadline has continued to generate varying reactions, considering the CBN’s argument that there was more cash outside than in banking halls. There are also concerns on if the deadline on the old naira notes will indeed address vote buying and corruption in general.

Speaking on the development, a Professor of Economic History at the Kaduna State University, Temba Wuam, noted the action of the Federal Government on the new naira notes was intended to solve political problems rather than economic. The professor further alleged that the CBN has not printed enough naira notes to meet the demands of Nigerians.

