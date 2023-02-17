This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: How Tinubu Turned Down Offer To Betray Buhari In 2019-Wike, Ortom Finally Endorses Obi, Rates Him Above Atiku.

Wike: How Tinubu turned down offer to betray Buhari in 2019.

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, says Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), turned down an offer to betray President Muhammadu Buhari in the build-up to the 2019 elections.

Wike spoke on Wednesday when he hosted Tinubu at the government house in Port Harcourt, capital city of Rivers.

The governor said he paid Tinubu a visit to ask him to consider throwing his weight behind former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar or ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki.

“I came to your house in Bourdillon. I came and said to you, sir, to ‘look at the way the country is moving; there is no way we can allow the current president to continue in 2019’,” Wike said.

Ortom Finally Endorses Obi, Rates Him Above Atiku.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has finally laid to rest weeks of speculations as he openly threw his weight behind the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obi, who was supposed to be a guest at a townhall meeting attended by stakeholders across the 276 councils wards of Benue state organised by the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in support of Obi-Datti presidential ambition in Makurdi, couldn’t be physically present due to bad weather which prevented him from flying.

But Ortom made a physical appearance at the gathering held at Royal Choice Inn, Makurdi, during which he lauded the qualities of the the Labour Party presidential candidate whom he said was among the top three contenders and remained outstanding candidate who will be able to root out insecurity and unite the country.

He said Obi’s candidature came at a time when Nigerians must leave out sentiments and save Nigeria by looking at individuals who can lead with the fear of God and provide gainful employment for the youths.

Govs, hate speech, extremism among threats to polls – IG.

With about one week to the presidential election, the Nigeria Police Force, on Thursday, said it would deploy 310,973 of its personnel to the over 176,846 polling units nationwide for the exercises holding on February 25 and March 11.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, who disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, however, noted that “as much as the Nigeria police has perfected plans to engender a peaceful electoral process the following have been identified as possible challenges: hate speeches, political intolerance and extremism as well as anti-democratic conduct of some state governors and other strategic political actors which could inflame the political space.”

The police helmsman spoke at the 66th session of the State House ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Aso Rock Villa.

He said the personnel being deployed by the police would consist of conventional policemen and women, the mobile police, the special counter-terrorism unit, Special Forces, the intelligence response team and other sections of the police.

Human Rights Community poll tips Tinubu to win presidential election.

A new opinion poll conducted by the Nigerian Human Rights Community (NHRC), consisting of 134 organisations, has tipped the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to win the February 25, 2023 general election.

The group, at a briefing addressed by its Secretary-General, Taiwo Adeleye, in Lagos, yesterday, where it released its poll result, projected that Tinubu would win based on the analysis of the preferences of 19,365 persons that its researcher polled in January.

“NHRC poll revealed that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu holds a magnificent lead and is on course to win the 2023 general elections.”

Adeleye explained that the Polls also confirm a two-horse race for the second position between Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) came a distant fourth as all other contestants together scored an insignificant total.

