Today’s Headlines: How Obi found ‘missing phones’ at tribunal–Aide, Meet Tinubu’s cabinet of ex-govs

How Obi found ‘missing phones’ at tribunal – Aide

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, says his mobile phones were not stolen at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja on Tuesday.

Obi, who spoke through his media aide, Tai Obasi, told our correspondent that the phones, believed to have gone missing, were in the custody of his aide.

The media had been awash with videos and memes of the perplexed former governor of Anambra State searching for his phones at the tribunal, with many people concluding that they were probably stolen in the court while exchanging pleasantries with party supporters.

Obi, who was dressed in his usual black attire sat close to his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure and renowned writer, Chimamanda Adichie, throughout the court’s proceedings.

Meet Tinubu’s cabinet of ex-govs

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday forwarded additional 19 names of ministerial nominees.

The new batch of ministerial nominees was presented to the Senate by the Chief of Staff to the President and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Although the President had earlier forwarded a list of 28 nominees, the entire list however contains names of a total of nine former governors, making it, when finally confirmed by the Senate, the federal cabinet with the largest number of ex-governors in Nigeria’s political history.

Ogun Youths Key into Gov Abiodun’s Drive to Host National Sports Festival

Barely 24 hours after Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun inaugurated an initial 16-man Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the National Sports Festival that his state will host next year, some youths in the state have been motivated into action.

A group of five who go by the name “Men of the Table” has made an initial donation of N5 million as they remarked that they were moved by the words offered by the governor on Monday at the LOC inauguration.

The ‘Men of the Table’ is led by Dr. Kayode Akinsola, a lawyer and Partner at Queens Attorney. The other members are Kayode Adamolekun, an engineer and CEO at Hardams Concept Nigeria Ltd, Honourable Solomon Enkolobo who is the managing director of Oluwalogbon Electronics, Hon. Tunde Delu, the Managing Director of Tunde Delu Concepts and Tobi Joseph, the CEO of Black Phoenix.

Governor Abiodun while inaugurating the LOC, had noted that the sports festival should bring together the energy, and creativity of youths in the country and also serves as a platform for them to showcase their diverse talents and potential.

He added that hosting the festival is a testament to the commitment of his administration to empower the next generation by offering them the opportunity for growth and self-development.

In accepting the donation from ‘Men of the Table’, the LOC Chairman, Bukola Olopade thanked them and urged members of the public to follow suit as Ogun State will deliver a sports festival that will be a delight to all.

We’ll win Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa, PDP Boasts

Leaders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious in the upcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.

The party leaders spoke at the inauguration of the National Campaign Council for the three states as well as the presentation of certificates of return to the party’s three governorship candidates in Abuja yesterday.

Acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagun, in his remarks, described the inauguration as historic, noting that the chances of the party emerging victorious were brighter than ever.

He said: “We will have Bayelsa, we will have Imo and we will have Kogi. These are PDP states. Somehow, they slipped away but Bayelsa has always had a PDP governor.

”I want to challenge everyone in this country to look at the states governed by PDP governors viz-a-viz the other parties. We have always excelled.

