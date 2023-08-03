Today’s Headlines: How Obi found ‘missing phones’ at tribunal–Aide; INEC has nothing to hide—Yakubu

How Obi found ‘missing phones’ at tribunal – Aide

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, says his mobile phones were not stolen at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja on Tuesday.

Obi, who spoke through his media aide, Tai Obasi, told our correspondent that the phones, believed to have gone missing, were in the custody of his aide.

The media had been awash with videos and memes of the perplexed former governor of Anambra State searching for his phones at the tribunal, with many people concluding that they were probably stolen in the court while exchanging pleasantries with party supporters.

Obi, who was dressed in his usual black attire sat close to his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure and renowned writer, Chimamanda Adichie, throughout the court’s proceedings.

Reacting to the drama, Obasi dismissed the report, saying the phones were never stolen.

2023 polls: INEC has nothing to hide — Yakubu

THE National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said, contrary to what some people may think, the commission has nothing to hide regarding the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking yesterday during the INEC’s review of the 2023 general elections with the Media in Lagos, Yakubu insisted that many positive things came out of the polls.

He said: “There is a long-standing partnership between the commission and the media. The media remains one of our critical stakeholders. The media covers both our elections and our electoral activities. We knew that you were citizens first and foremost before you answered your professional call. We considered your opinion important to the electoral process.

“This is an opportunity for the media executives in the various organizations to tell us what they have seen and how we can continue to improve the electoral process in the future.

“The commission has nothing to hide, and it is through this type of interaction that we continuously improve the process for future elections.

“Clearly, there are many positives coming from the general elections, and at the same time, we admit that there were many challenges in the last election.

“There are several election litigations at the various election tribunals nationwide, and we should be careful not to touch on issues that are clearly subjudiced.

“It is through these interactions and discussions with the media that the commission can widen the scope of consultations on the elections.

“For instance, there are many Nigerians who did not have the opportunity to vote on election day simply because our laws say that you can only vote where you are registered.

COUP: Nigeria cuts power supply to Niger Republic

Nigeria has disconnected the supply of 150 megawatts, MW of electricity daily to Niger as part of efforts by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to restore democracy in that nation.

The disconnection was effected by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, directly involved in the transmission of power on Tuesday night.

The managing director/CEO of TCN, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, did not respond when Vanguard called repeatedly, yesterday.

But a source in the organisation, who pleaded anonymity, said: “It is true Niger was disconnected from the national grid last night based on the instruction of the government. Nigeria used to supply 150 megawatts, MW of power to Niger.

“It is total disconnection in line with ECOWAS moves to restore democracy in that country.”

Military intervention in Niger ‘last resort’, says Defence Chiefs

Meanwhile, Military chiefs from the ECOWAS regional bloc on Wednesday said a military intervention in junta-ruled Niger was “the last resort”.

“(The) military option is the very last option on the table, the last resort, but we have to prepare for the eventuality,” said Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

An ECOWAS team headed by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar was in Niger to “negotiate”, added Musah, speaking at the start of a three-day meeting of the grouping’s military chiefs in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

We can’t bear the suffering any more – Anambra NLC tells Tinubu

Anambra State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) joined her counterpart across the country in a peaceful protest against polecies of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

All the affiliated unions that constitute NLC in the state, including representatives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), among others, participated in the protest which took off from the state office of the National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE and terminated at the Ekwueme Square, Awka.

They carried placards with various inscriptions such as ‘End fuel price increase,’, ‘Fix our local refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna’, ‘No to Jumbo pay for politicians’, ‘Stop naira devaluation’ and ‘We cannot bear the suffering any more’.

The state chairman of the NLC, Comrade Humphrey Nwafor, said the protest was to bring to notice, the hardship Nigerians were passing through under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, the organized labour in Anambra State decided to join the national body to send the message to the federal government, adding that the subsidy removal announced during President Tinubu’s inauguration has inflicted so much hardship on Nigerians.

Nwafor said: “Other Nigerians should equally raise their voices against the current economic situation of the country.

“We demanded that the FG should pay the 8-months’ salary of University workers.

“The FG should not allow private companies to determine the price increase of petroleum products for Nigerians, when we have our regulatory agency.

“We are also not accepting the N8,000 palliative. As I speak, the cost of living here in Anambra State is very high. The current house rent in Awka is higher than other state capitals of the Federation while workers monthly salaries remain the same.

“We call on President Tinubu to revise all the anti- people policies he has put in place in the interest of the poor masses”.

